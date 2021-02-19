The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries launched a new digital platform for the monitoring of the commercialization of soybeans, wheat and corn, with the aim of facilitating the monitoring of the main market variables.

“Our commitment is with the transparency of the markets and in this sense, providing quality information in real time collaborates with this objective, because allows the producer to visualize how the market is operating along the chain“said the head of the agricultural portfolio, Luis Basterra, in a statement.

In this way, the Granario Trade Monitor will facilitate the monitoring of the main variables of granary marketing, that is, the sale of producers, transportation to port terminals, export declarations and scheduling of shipments, detailed Agriculture.

For his part, the Undersecretary of Agricultural Markets, Javier Preciado Patiño, assured that “from the beginning the objective was to unify in a different platform the information generated by this Undersecretariat, so that the producer and the rest of the commercial actors can measure how they are doing. moving the grain along the chain “.

The source of information is the SIOGranos with regard to grain sales, whether at a fixed price or at a fixed price; the daily report on the movement of trucks and wagons and the system of Affidavits for Foreign Sales (DJVE).

The Granario Trade Monitor also provides information on purchases declared by the industry and the export, production and initial stocks, and FOB and FAS prices of each grain.

The goal is to expand the monitor to more products such as sunflower, barley and sorghum, in addition to incorporating variables that help to have a more accurate interpretation of the market.