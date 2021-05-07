In the midst of the political tension due to the decision of the City of Buenos Aires to continue with face-to-face classes despite Alberto Fernández’s DNU that led to a claim before the Supreme Court, the national government launched a telephone line to receive complaints from teachers and parents who decide not to send their children to school and are pressured by the authorities of the establishments.

It is an 0800 announced by the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights and the Ministry of Education, which, as they pointed out, will serve “so that families, teachers and non-teachers can make complaints to different abuses by the jurisdictional authorities of the City of Buenos Aires and the province of Mendoza towards those families and workers who decide not to attend educational establishments in those epidemiological alert or alarm zones “.

The Government also indicated that they will receive the claims and will “carry out the corresponding actions.”

In a statement, the Government specified that the complaint line was created “due to the numerous inquiries received by members of the educational community regarding the violation of their rights and to the refusal of the aforementioned jurisdictions to comply with the current National Decree and Resolution of the Federal Council of Education No. 394 “.

In order to protect the human right of all people to an education and a job with health, the National Government will receive the pertinent claims and will carry out the corresponding actions. pic.twitter.com/Nt00jxQQtX – Nicolás Trotta (@trottanico) May 7, 2021

They also specified in the text that, among the most frequent complaints, stand out “sanctions through the computation of absences or the putting at risk of their vacancies, as well as the lack of guarantee of the fulfillment of distance classes to maintain pedagogical continuity of girls, boys and adolescents “.

Furthermore, “in the case of teachers and non-teachers, they have stated that they have been warned with the allowance discount for absent from their jobs (even offering to work remotely) and strong threats to preserve their sources of income.”

The line for claims and complaints is another chapter in the dispute between the Nation and the City. The national government questioned the Supreme Court ruling that endorsed the Buenos Aires government and in the last hours President Alberto Fernández took aim against the judges by asking them “not to use the sentences to favor their candidates.”

The government’s decision to launch the complaint line generated repudiation in the opposition. “The State institutions as a militant resource. Nefastos, “wrote on Twitter Mariana Stilman, deputy for the Civic Coalition.