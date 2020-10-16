The Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Russian Federation Anton Kotyakov said that the amount that will cost the budget to index pensions for working pensioners has not yet been determined, writes RIA News…

According to him, it will depend on the solution to the issue.

We will remind, earlier the Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that he had instructed the government to work out the issue of indexation of pensions for working pensioners.

Since the beginning of 2016, the pensions of working pensioners have not been indexed to reduce the deficit of the Russian Pension Fund. In September, the Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs recommended the State Duma to reject the initiatives of the LDPR and Fair Russia parties to return the indexation of pensions to this category of citizens.

Later, the Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation Anton Siluanov said that pensions for working pensioners are not indexed, since they receive a salary.