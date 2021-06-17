The Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, in the Senate this Thursday. Zipi / EFE

The government is studying lowering the VAT on electricity and suspending the electricity generation tax. This has been confirmed to EL PAÍS sources familiar with the Executive’s intentions after the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, announced on Wednesday a review of “some of the fiscal elements on an exceptional and provisional basis” to face a “Tense situation, like the current one”, of escalating electricity prices in the wholesale market.

More information

The fourth vice president pointed out on Wednesday that it is not ruled out “to do what was already” done “at the time”, in a clear reference to the suspension of the generation tax that was decreed in 2018, although she did not specify what measures will be put in place. on going. For his part, the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, affirmed this Thursday that the Government is studying reducing the VAT that is applied to the electricity bill from the general rate from 21% to 10%. In an appearance before the Senate Health and Consumer Commission, it has recognized that the price of energy is skyrocketing and a reduction in VAT would be “an extraordinary action” of the Government. A few words that have earned him a reprimand from the Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero.

The Minister of Finance also recalled this Thursday that it is her department that “is working” on the matter and that she knows what proposal “can be put on the table.” He added that he does not like to “speculate” and that he will report on the decisions taken “when the work is completed and all the taxation around electricity is reviewed.” Ministry sources explain that all the taxes that impact the electricity bill are being studied, and that there is still no decision made.

The general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, has also pronounced on the rise in electricity prices and has proposed to suspend the taxes that affect the receipt, in particular that of generation, and eliminate from it the costs that are not associated with energy: “That only be paid for the energy that is consumed and that all other associated costs and indirect taxes are removed from the bill.” Consumption represents about a third of the final price of the receipt; the rest is divided between regulated costs (tolls) and taxes. García Egea has not elaborated on what practical and legal fit his proposal would have, not to mention that the Court of Justice of the European Union has just endorsed the Spanish tax on electricity production.

Power line on the outskirts of Seville. PACO PUENTES / EL PAÍS

The prices of electricity in the wholesale market are at maximum both in Spain and in the rest of Europe, which affects the bill paid by consumers. This upturn is mainly due to the increase in the cost of fossil fuels and CO emisiones emission rights, which travel at levels above 50 euros per ton. For this Friday, the Operator of the Iberian Electricity Market (OMIE) marks an average daily price of electricity of 92.67 euros per megawatt / hour (MWh) still at very high levels, but somewhat lower than 93 euros on Thursday and 94.63 euros on Wednesday, which represented the third highest price high in history.

Precedents

In October 2018, in the face of daily peaks that were around 70 euros per MWh, the first Pedro Sánchez Government suspended the generation tax for six months, a tribute approved in 2012 by the PP that taxes electricity production with 7%. This tax is borne by the electricity companies, but they end up having an impact on the bill paid by the consumer. Then, the Socialist Executive also decided to approve an exemption in the Special Tax on Hydrocarbons to deactivate the green cent.

Ribera insisted on Wednesday that the most important thing is to undertake a structural reform of the market and an “in-depth” review of taxation. This last task is now in the hands of the tax reform committee that has been set up by the Ministry of Finance and which has until February 2022 to present its conclusions.

The minister added that, in the face of price rises and while long-term solutions are not ready, patches are not ruled out, with “the adoption of provisional measures” that prevent the situation from becoming unsustainable. “We have already done it and we will probably have to do it in the immediate future,” he said, although without clarifying what are the times that the Government manages.

The increase in electricity prices in the wholesale market coincides with the entry into force, on June 1, of a new tariff system based on three time periods: off-peak, flat and peak hours. This scheme has been criticized by consumer associations – the cheapest hours are at dawn – and there have been requests by ministers of United We Can, partners of the PSOE in the Government, to advance the cheapest section.