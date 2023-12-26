The Government is preparing a partial extension of the social shield designed to combat the consequences of inflation, the energy crisis and the war in Ukraine. This package expires on December 31 and includes tax reductions on energy, transport and sector aid. The extension will be approved practically on the horn, in the Council of Ministers that will take place next Wednesday the 27th. The coalition Government is still negotiating which of these measures and to what degree will be incorporated into the royal decree law, the duration of which should be extended until June following the logic of the previous ones. In principle, it is considered to maintain in some form the aid for transport payments and at least part of the reductions in energy taxes that have the greatest impact on prices. Although electricity costs in December have moderated considerably compared to last year and the future price curve discounts quotes in wholesale markets similar to those of 2019, the bill would rise if the tax cuts were eliminated and that is precisely what is sought to be avoided.

According to government sources, on the same day the 26th, the vice presidents of the Government María Jesús Montero, Teresa Ribera, Nadia Calviño and Yolanda Díaz will be working to close the design. President Pedro Sánchez will be the one to make the final decisions. In any case, the idea is to modulate them so that their fiscal cost is lowered. The 2022 package already amounted to almost 22,000 million euros. And that of 2023 has meant close to 15,000 million. This amount should also be reduced for next year, especially when in the same year the European fiscal rules that require a reduction of the existing hole in public accounts will begin to be applied again and when, in addition, the economy, in the midst of a European slowdown, It will not accompany to the same extent as it has during previous years.

Housing and mortgages

Measures without fiscal cost are more likely to continue. This is the case with the anti-eviction procedures that were outlined during the pandemic for those families who demonstrate vulnerable economic conditions and who have no possibility of finding another home. Or the prohibition of laying off companies that have received direct aid or an ERTE due to the war and the energy crisis. The income threshold from which families can benefit from the mechanisms created to alleviate the rise in mortgage rates has already been raised from almost 30,000 euros to almost 38,000. And President Sánchez also announced an increase in the bonus of 250 euros for rent for young people.

Transport support initiatives, which include the subscription subsidy, will be adapted. The president has already announced that public transportation will be free for minors, young people and the unemployed. And communities and city councils are waiting to see what they do with the subscription reduction because until now the State provided 30% of the reduction and the territorial entity in charge 20%. In the Budget Plan sent to Brussels, some 760 million are included for 2024 for the “urban and interurban transport subsidy paid by the State: direct aid to CC AA and local entities to reduce the price of transport tickets for regular users.” In any case, the free Renfe service on the Media Distancia and Cercanías will remain the same.

Sectoral aid, such as the fuel bonus for transporters and farmers, will probably decline as it is considered that prices have moderated and are no longer as necessary. Its cost is important: 1,600 million. And the rest of the sectoral aid represents more than 2,000 million, according to the Tax Authority. These should be deleted. Although in these the electro-intensive industry deserves a separate mention. Although its energy costs have been reduced, the sector is asking for some relief to avoid closures. And the Bank of Spain has observed that the energy-dependent industry has suffered much more than the rest.

Tax cost

The debate within the coalition government focuses above all on tax cuts that entail a significant fiscal cost. There is also concern that by withdrawing them there will be a substantial rise in inflation as the Bank of Spain had already warned and that, in addition, it would later entail an additional expense when revaluing items such as pensions. For example, Funcas estimates the increase in inflation at one point only due to the extraordinary measures to lower the price of energy. For this reason, it is considered maintaining in some way, even if they are graduated, those tax cuts that have a direct impact on the CPI, such as the VAT reduction on electricity and gas. Right now VAT is cut to 5%, excise tax to 0.5% and production tax has been abolished. It may be more likely that the electricity production tax will be reinstated because it will have a less direct impact on the price. According to the Tax Agency, the total cost of these relief measures on the energy bill is close to 7,000 million euros. And, according to knowledgeable sources, there are various proposals on the table on how to graduate the recovery of these taxes in time and intensity.

Freezing the price of a bottle would be another proposal on the table. And the reduction in VAT on basic foods will be maintained as President Sánchez has declared. Foods such as bread, eggs, fruit and vegetables will continue with a 0% rate, while oil and pasta will continue with a reduced rate of up to 5%.

With the next decree, the Government will now add nine taking measures to counteract the effects of the price crisis. The logic has been to prepare six-month packages to see how the economy and inflation evolved. But this has to be made compatible with a slowdown in the economy and the return of spending rules in Europe after the shocks caused by Covid and the War in Ukraine.

The Government sent Brussels that the total income of all the Administrations would increase by about 36,000 million euros in 2024. But only the autonomous communities are going to take 20,000 million of that increase. The town councils, about 5,000 million. Pensions, another 11,000 million. And items such as interest or unemployment benefits will rise after its reform. The margin is narrow. And the Tax Authority has already warned that the public deficit would only decrease next year due to the withdrawal of the measures, valued at around 15,000 million. That's why it's so important to remove them. At least a part.

