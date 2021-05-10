The Government has opened the possibility this Monday of “making additional legal changes” so that the autonomous communities can face the pandemic after the state of alarm if “the need arises” from the resolutions of the Supreme Court, the one in charge of unifying criteria for all the country.

This has been expressed by the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, in a rostrum published in the newspaper ‘El País’, in which he has argued that it is “reasonable that if there is disparity of criteria” it is the High Court that “marks the common pattern ». Who else was going to do it? He wondered.

However, Campo has left the door ajar to the possibility that the Executive make additional legal modifications that are proposed to the Cortes, as requested by the Popular Party, which requested an alternative legal plan before the end of the state of alarm on the past 9 of May.

Likewise, the Minister of Justice recalled that the regional governments have the possibility of requesting the declaration of a state of alarm for their territory. “A possibility specifically provided for” in the “legislation” that the Government “has already agreed to support,” he pointed out.

Along these lines, Campo has made it clear that today there are “neither judges ruling, nor abandonment of responsibilities or abandonment of autonomous governments.” “What there is is simply good news. We leave the exceptionality, because the health situation allows it, and we return to ordinary norms of our rule of law, “he said.

Thus, the minister regretted that the opposition has “played against each other in all these months,” using “the pandemic as an opportunity for permanent political attack.” “But the irresponsibility and disloyalty of the opposition do not exempt the Government from responsibility. The right of exception should only remain for as long as it is absolutely essential ”, he added.

However, and despite being open to legislative changes, Campo has insisted that the regional presidents have “sufficient mechanisms” in the legal system to face “the current phase of the pandemic.” “This normality happens because the authorities return to exercise, out of the state of alarm, their powers in public health,” he has settled.