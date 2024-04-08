With nice subsidies you can get a lot of Dutch people into electric cars, but can you also get them out of the car? That should become apparent now. From today onwards, the government will give people who avoid the bridge at Purmerend (and nearby roads) a little pocket money every day. This is to reduce crowds during road works on the bridge.

Rijkswaterstaat made a list of license plates that drove at least four times on certain roads around the bridge between February 26 and March 27 during the morning and evening rush hours. These are drivers who use this route as regular commuter traffic. Via the website of Bridge A7 you can enter your license plate number to see if you are eligible for compensation if you stay at home during road works.

Carpooling is also allowed

You don't necessarily have to work from home. If you carpool with a colleague or take the bus, you will also receive compensation. As a regular visitor you receive 3 euros per movement; so in one working day you can earn 6 euros. When the roadworks are completed, you can receive a maximum of 300 euros if you have worked diligently from home. Rijkswaterstaat uses the Fynch app to monitor whether you are adhering to the rules.

Would you rather go to work, but don't want to be stuck in traffic? Then you will receive a discount subscription from the government's NS. This gives you a 20 percent discount during peak hours and a 40 percent discount outside of peak hours. Less wear and tear on your car, an extra hour of free time, participating in meetings without pants and getting money for it? We would know.