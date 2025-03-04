The 7% tax on electrical production (IVPEE) remains standing and, so that nothing changes, the government manages a series of legal springs to leave everything as it is. This comes after Popular Party and Jons … They were about to drop this tribute. In fact, as ABC has been able to know in parliamentary sources, the Catala formation will look for a way to withdraw this tax that they consider a burden on renewable energies, especially in Catalonia.

It is a tax that, under normal conditions, collects around 1.5 billion euros a year. An amount that the Government does not want to lose and that, however, is a problem for companies and industries, mainly, since electric companies move this tax on final customers.

This tax was suspended during the pricing crisis derived from the Ukraine War. Subsequently, and progressively, it recovered again to 7% for the income obtained from the generation of energy. Although companies have an impact, it is a price problem for the end customers. For this reason, it has become a claim of electricity to retire. A glove that took Popular Party and Junts, and that carried as amendment to a law developed by the Ministry for Ecological Transition.

Specifically, both formations managed to include an amendment for which this 7%tax was without effect in the Law on the Law on the Law on Greenhouse Rights. This was produced by a failure of the PSOE itself in management. However, the Government claimed that “the presentation included partial amendments with negative effects, which generated uncertainty about the legislative objectives of the bill.” From the Executive they insist that “suppressing the tax to 7% of the generation, which would increase the invoice of consumers, because currently 50% of the 1.5 billion that the generating companies assume it; In their absence, consumers would pay 100%», a situation that questions the companies themselves.

Given this situation, ecological transition decided to withdraw it. Now this emission law is expected to arrive as a law proposition. And not just that. As ABC has been able to know, The government already handles what it should do in a timely manner if PP and Junts again maneuver.

It will use a veto according to the constitutional prerogative that validates the Executive to act against “any proposition or amendment that involves increasing credits or decreased budgetary income will require government compliance for processing.” The PSOE cannot afford more failures since this law is a European directive that must be transpired.

The Government does not want political movements to intercede again in this rule because, they say, “it is necessary to provide legal certainty to the subjects integrated in the law and to incorporate new measures into our legal system, such as the border adjustment mechanism (the Community Tariff of CO2) or the extension of the norm to transport and building». According to the figures it manages, this affects 900 industrial and energy facilities, 30 air operators, 600 shipping companies, some 1,000 fuel importers and more than 17,000 importers. In addition, they estimate that “the transposition will have other positive effects, such as Spain’s access to the Social Fund for Climate, with 65,000 million euros, of which 10% correspond to Spain, to finance beneficial actions for vulnerable consumers and microenterprises.”

Subtract competitiveness

As ABC has been able to know in sources of some of the electrical companies affected by this tax, they will continue to move to get it to be removed. On this issue, the CEO of Endesa, José Bogas.

During a meeting with media last week, the head of the electricity explained that this tax had had the function of “raising funds, which in the end were paid by citizens, companies and industries to compensate for certain deficits generated by the rate.” But he argued that it has already stabilized and that right now “the needs of the system of paying charges are lower than those previously and, therefore, 7%could be dispensed with.”

The other reason that companies used, and that Endesa’s CEO remarked, is that this tribute «It becomes an anti -competitive element of energy in Spain with respect to France». In export balances, and taking into account that the French have a nuclear park that has a special fiscal treatment, Spain loses. Therefore, Bogas alleges that “I do not know if this year, or if next year, but for the competitiveness of electrical energy and what is the well -being of citizens, and what is industrial competitiveness, if not necessary that 7% I would try to eliminate it as soon as possible.”