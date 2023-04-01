The lack of rain dries up Catalonia, and no early solution is foreseen. The weather forecasts considered by the Meteorology Service (Meteocat) and the Catalan Water Agency (ACA) technicians predict that the months of April and May will be moderately rainy, but insufficient to alleviate the lack of water suffered by reservoirs and swamps. , whose reserves are at 27% capacity. To return to the long-awaited normality, it would be necessary for 600 liters per square meter to be discharged before summer or, what amounts to the same thing, for all the rain that Barcelona accumulates over the course of a year to fall suddenly. The government of the Generalitat tries to speed up the measures to counteract the effects of the drought, but has come face to face with its isolation. Esquerra only has 33 deputies in Parliament, out of 135, and faces each vote as an ordeal. That fragile support was evident this Friday at the summit of the drought that the Government held in the Generalitat, where it summoned all the parties except Vox. The Aragonès anti-drought plan was showered with amendments. There was no agreement to activate the sanctions on the municipalities that consume an excess of water and the Government is forced to shoulder the responsibility of controlling the municipalities alone, in the midst of the electoral campaign for the May 28 elections.

“An agreement could not have been possible, we have not found the will,” lamented Teresa Jordà, Minister of Climate Action. The opposition was quick to reply. “It is a new failure of the Government in the face of a country emergency such as drought,” said Albert Batet, from Junts. “The Government cannot centrifuge responsibilities, the emergency cannot be faced with sanctions,” Batet criticized. A similar argument was expressed by Sílvia Paneque, from the PSC: “You cannot govern with your back to the municipalities.”

The summit lasted for almost four hours, and ran aground in the debate on the fines to the consistories. Esquerra defended monitoring municipal consumption without delay. Junts and PSC proposed a moratorium, until July 1 for the former, and for the Socialists until September 1. There was no pact. “Pure political tacticism”, tried to summarize the CUP. “It has been a new missed opportunity,” lamented Jéssica Albiach, from the commons. Blames dance turn. “We had the commitment not to hinder,” alleged the PSC. “We had no intention of fining”, insisted the counselor Jordà. But she, in turn, admitted that only the disagreement over the fines wrecked the consensus. The decree law approved ten days ago already provides for the possibility of sanctioning, but does not set a calendar. Esquerra was trying to reach a consensus to start deploying the sanctions, but the Government will have to carry out the functions of inspector without the support of anyone.

The ERC spokesperson, Marta Vilalta, criticized that the disagreement also drags on other points that appear in the Government’s anti-drought plan, such as an investment package to optimize the regeneration and purification of water or the green light to fill the pools municipalities this summer. “It will also be allowed,” said government sources.

The Catalan Water Agency, a body that reports to the Ministry of Climate Action, spent the week warning of the need to apply a strict plan against water consumption. “If it doesn’t rain, we risk entering the emergency phase in September, but if we don’t do things right, the emergency will come sooner,” ACA director Samuel Reyes had warned. The message tried to support the idea of ​​the Government, that it is necessary to apply sanctions to guarantee moderation in the taps. The Government decreed in early March the state of exceptionality (penultimate on the severity scale) for the Ter-Llobregat system -which feeds the Barcelona Metropolitan Area- and the Fluvià-Muga aquifer (Girona). The provision broad limits on the agricultural, industrial and urban use of water in 224 municipalities with almost 6 million inhabitants. The situation is only slightly less dramatic in the eastern half, the lands of Lleida and Tarragona that depend on the Ebro river. most affected by the drought, exceed the water consumption limits assigned to them. “This is not a collection method, but a deterrent measure,” the Government tried to defend during the summit, to convince the other parties of the need to activate a plan of fines of between 10,000 and 150,000 euros.

This Friday’s summit was the Government’s response to criticism from the opposition for the lack of dialogue when setting the measures. In the Executive they insist that the groups had been informed about the articles and ask that their leadership be respected when setting policies. ERC is very far from having a sufficient majority in Parliament and on several occasions representatives of the ex-partners of Junts, the PSC and even the commons argue that the Republicans have opted for a way of negotiating that is typical of those who are in a position of strength when in They actually need pacts to be able to move forward. They gave the green light to the decree law, but with a loud warning.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The Government and the opposition have already collided on several occasions over the validation of this type of regulation. The lack of confidence in measures to respond to the drop in water reserves led the groups to question Aragonès’s promise that there will be a complementary decree to include the agreements that may come out of this Friday’s meeting. For this reason, they have kept the path open for the current text to be processed as a bill, thus guaranteeing room to present amendments and ensure debate. To make matters worse, Aragonès made the announcement of the summit on March 9, just before going on a tour of Latin America. The meeting occurs 22 days later.

Within the Republicans they understand that there is an electoral interest in criticizing the Government’s management. Hence, Aragonès and the leading swords of the party have been warning for days of the “error” that would imply “a water war.” The PSC is seen as interested in staging its influence in the Executive, after the approval of the Budgets of the Generalitat, and they reject their criticism of the alleged lack of investment in infrastructure.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter