A worker installs photovoltaic panels for self-consumption in a building in Madrid. Emilio Parra DoiztuaBloomberg

It is very likely that a family member or friend of yours has recently installed solar panels on their roof or perhaps you have even done it yourself. If this solar boom has not yet reached your environment, surely you will see it in more and more places. In addition to environmental awareness, there is a very practical and mundane reason: photovoltaic self-consumption is one of the most profitable investments a home can make.

The growth of self-consumption is chilling and since 2017 the installed power each year doubles that of the previous year. At the end of 2021, the accumulated power exceeded 2,700 megawatts (MW), which by the end of 2022 will probably be 5,000 MW if not more. To get an idea of ​​what these 5,000 MW mean, it is enough to say that in the central 4-5 hours of the day, the rooftops of Spain will generate as much electricity as five nuclear power plants at full power. In addition, there are 5,000 MW installed at no cost to the Government, coming from mobilizing private capital (citizens and SMEs) with a clear benefit to society and consumers as a whole.

More information

The domestic sector accounts for a third of the country’s self-consumption and its share of the solar pie grows every year. However, it has an important limitation in Spain, where more than 60% of the population lives in flats and their roofs are not even remotely enough to cover the electricity consumption of the neighbors. At the other extreme, those who install self-consumption in houses with enough roofs do not usually take full advantage of it because they pay very cheaply for the electricity they generate in excess of midday (does not include tolls, gas cap…), but the one they need for the night is charged very expensive.

As if that were not enough, when a house generates more electricity than it consumes and it is poured into the network, those orphaned electrons go straight to the neighbor’s house, who is now charged tolls, gas cap and as a result the price doubles. It’s oligopoly, man. But it is more, because there are 6.5 million second homes, all of them with roofs. They are the old houses of the grandparents, of the towns or the beach. Since they are only used on weekends or on vacation, no one considers installing panels.

The subject is not simple and has made rivers of ink run. Currently, the law considers that a home consumes electricity if it is generated with photovoltaic energy less than 500 meters away or if the low-voltage network that connects them is part of the same transformer (the latter is relevant in small and dispersed populations). The limit is justified because as the distance increases, so do electricity losses and because going from low voltage to medium or high—as the distance increases—involves additional network use. There is some additional relevant restriction, such as the number of installations that are connected to each phase of the network (the famous three-phase) or the possible saturation of nodes. Different solutions can be proposed to these problems, but I will not go into detail about one or the other to prevent this article from being excessively technical.

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to it. subscribe

Changes in the self-consumption decree

After the numerous energy measures of this Government (with important successes of Teresa Ribera and her team, everything is said in passing), there was much hope placed on the modification of the Royal Decree that regulates self-consumption. However, the main lines that have been released this week could not be more disappointing. The distance limit for self-consumption has been increased from 500 meters to just one kilometer. As an example, our neighbors (France and Portugal) already have them within two kilometres, a distance with associated transport losses very similar to those of one.

This modification is almost worse than inaction because it is a minimal change to say that something has been done without actually solving anything. He reminds the footballer who is sent to the bench when his team is winning and to waste time he leaves the field at a filthy trot, making believe that he is running when he is really going slower than at a normal pace. It is possible that the referee (the rest of the parties and the citizens) give the player a touch (Government) and end up leaving a little faster, that is, increase the distance to two kilometers as many voices ask, although many others do not they settle for less than five, ten or even 20 kilometers.

What you may be asking yourself while reading this reflection is: with what we are facing (energy crisis, climate emergency, energy independence), isn’t that reason enough for the government to promote self-consumption to the fullest? To eliminate any limit distance and take advantage of the maximum potential of our covers? To democratize electricity generation? To give freedom to its citizens? (wink of argument for parties to the left and right).

Two types of facilities

One of the possible solutions would be to establish two types of self-consumption, one normal up to a certain distance (10-20 km) and another without limits. In the second case, it would have to be assumed that it is not really self-consumption and that the rules must be different, either giving control to the network operator, assuming cut-offs in the event of node saturation or even paying tolls proportional to the distance. The bad thing about the latter is that they would evoke the disastrous tax on the Sun, which logically the Government does not want to approach. But the situation would be radically different: the Sun tax penalized large self-consumption at 0 meters distance and now it would only apply to self-consumption at distances of tens or even hundreds of kilometers. Although set to write the letter to the Magi, the costs of the system could come out of the electricity bill and the consumer would pay only for the electricity he consumes, promoting savings to a greater extent.

The example of distance is not the only shadow of this legislative amendment that seems to forget to include solar installations on the ground at more than 500 meters and completely ignores technologies such as small wind or mini-hydraulic as self-consumption unless last minute modification. Another source of energy waste are industrial installations without discharge, which “throw away” their surplus kilowatts (kWh) instead of injecting them into the network, something very common in installations that exceed 100 kW because they cannot benefit from simplified compensation. In this case, the Government is right to increase the limit to 500 kW, but again a greater ambition would be necessary, taking the limit to 2000-5000 kW and not only allowing, but also forcing surpluses to be poured into the network. .

Putting everything in perspective, the Self-consumption Roadmap published by the Ministry of Ecological Transition in 2021 set a target of 9,000-14,000 MW of installed power by 2030, with a maximum potential for Spain of around 44,000 MW. Taking into account the trend, it is very likely that 14,000 MW will be reached in 2025, in the usual trend of renewables of far exceeding any objective. The government should honestly ask itself if the climate emergency and the energy crisis are sufficient reasons to revise the target upwards and put in place ambitious measures for it, or will they settle for reaching their own goals.

Eloy Sanz (@elmanyana) is a full professor at the Department of Chemical, Energy and Mechanical Technology at the Rey Juan Carlos University.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter