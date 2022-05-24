The cabinet is alert to further spread of the monkeypox virus, especially among people aged 48 and younger. They have not previously been vaccinated against the smallpox virus and may be extra susceptible to a more serious course of the infection. To keep an eye on the virus, the cabinet labels monkey pox as a so-called A disease, although this is criticized in the House of Representatives.

The virus may have a different name, but the criticism in parliament is about the same as with the corona crisis. Is the so-called A status for monkeypox not an exaggeration, with only six confirmed cases in the Netherlands so far? various parties want to know, for example. “That is quite far-reaching, with all those special provisions that may then apply,” said opposition MP Wybren van Haga in a parliamentary debate tonight.

PVV MP Fleur Agema also questions the stamp, which makes many far-reaching measures possible, such as forced isolation, medical examination and mandatory quarantine. "Our most vulnerable people have been vaccinated, until 1974 the smallpox vaccine was part of the National Immunization Programme," Agema said. ,,Why then the A-status? Just because it is 'convenient' to have the reporting obligation?"

But according to Minister Ernst Kuipers (Public Health, D66), caution is advised now that the virus has hitherto been mysteriously traveling around the world, while outbreaks previously remained mainly local.

“It mainly leads to mild complaints”, Kuipers responded, “but we still don’t know everything about this outbreak. We are seeing an exceptional international outbreak, the pattern of the spread seems to be changing without us knowing enough about it.”

That is why the A status is important, so that every case is mandatory to be reported to the health services. ,,That way you keep an eye on the virus and you can act if necessary, that's why that status is there. You want to stay alert, especially for people born after 1974, if necessary you have to be able to vaccinate in time."

Chamber wants FFP2 mouth caps for the vulnerable

Various parties believe that the cabinet does not pay enough attention to vulnerable people if the corona virus may revive in the autumn. A majority of the House of Representatives believes that people who are at extra risk of becoming very ill from an infection should be eligible more quickly for a possible repeat shot. The cabinet must also consider whether they can receive FFP2 mouth-nose masks next autumn.

The cabinet is still working on a special approach for the autumn. Due to declining immunity, Kuipers is seriously considering a new revival of the coronavirus, which is why there will be another plan for the fall.

