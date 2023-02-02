Smart job guys, the government is chasing everyone back into the car.

The corona lockdowns have been very annoying in many ways. For example, you were suddenly confronted with the appearance of your spouse in broad daylight, the noise your offspring can produce and the number of walks your dog needs. Not only that, you also find out that you have saved on the speed of the internet. And that the coffee at work tastes better. And that you miss the social aspect of communicating with people who are socio-economically lower on the ladder.

The above is of course all nonsense, because it turned out that quite a lot of people could do some work at home. Now it depends on the situation (and the work), but for office work you can sometimes even be more productive at home, as there are fewer distractions. Now you can also decide to work at home for a few days and at the office for a few days. Of course, the terrible term ‘hybrid works’ has been coined for this. Yuck.

Government chases you into the car because of ‘compensation’

After the lockdowns eased, people started working in the office again. Because working partly at home (better term than hybrid working, we think) went quite well, some continued to work at home. But the government is chasing you back into the car. That reports BNR.

That has nothing to do with the car, but with the homework allowance. In many cases, the mileage allowance is more of an allowance than a real allowance. But with the homework allowance it is even worse. If you work at home, in 2022 you could receive an allowance of about 2 euros per day. In 2023, that will have risen to 2.15 euros per day.

Increased energy prices

That’s a nice gesture, but the energy prices are so high that you can’t even work at home for a morning. According to mobility provider Shuttel, we have been working more and more in the office in the past six months. Simply because it is cheaper for the employee than working from home.

Setting the heating to ‘low’ every day for 8-10 hours yields more savings (about 5 euros, according to mobility provider Shuttel) than it yields. Ergo: everyone gets back in the car! You can listen to the complete BNR episode here!

