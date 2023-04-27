In fact, you could compare the Hummer H2 with the Blackberry smartphone. He came very quickly and suddenly a lot of people wanted him. As fast as the craze came, so quickly it went away. But not before someone built this stretched Hummer H2. As if the colossus didn’t stand out well enough, it had to have a splashing color like this pink Hummer H2 limo that is being auctioned.

Tap through to the photos of the interior, which is reminiscent of an, er, adult entertainment venue. If we knew what that looks like, of course. A group of eight must fit. They can enjoy the built-in bar. The bar is fully equipped: champagne glasses, cup holders, two screens. The inside is illuminated and there seems to be a starry sky.

Specifications of the pink Hummer H2 limo

The cabin in the front is – fortunately for the driver – a bit more relaxed. The counter for the driver reveals that almost 110,000 festive kilometers have been driven with the limo. That’s how many kilometers the 6.0-liter V8 engine already lasts (if there have been no switches). That engine runs on LPG and, according to the license plate data, should have a maximum power of 318 hp.

The pink Hummer limo was brought to the Netherlands in 2007. Without partying occupants, the limousine weighs 4,610 kilograms. This makes it about 500 kilos heavier than the Hummer EV. The pink Hummer H2 limo is for sale at Domains Movable Property. The auction of the 10.5 meter long limo starts on May 1 and ends on May 4. Are you the highest bidder? Then make sure you have your truck driver’s license with you.