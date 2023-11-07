The Russian government has amended the draft federal budget for 2024–2026 for the second reading in the State Duma. This was reported on November 7 press service Ministry of Finance.

“In search of optimal solutions, the Ministry of Finance every day worked through many proposals received as part of the consideration of the bill,” commented the head of the department, Anton Siluanov.

In total, 769 amendments were made for a total amount of 6.7 trillion rubles. They relate only to the redistribution of funds within the total volume of expenditures without changing the main characteristics of the budget.

The Ministry of Finance noted that the amendments are divided into several groups. The first relates to the conduct of a special operation to protect Donbass. The second is related to the recommendations of the State Duma, which were given to the government when considering the draft in the first reading.

The third block of amendments includes the distribution of funds for activities in new regions. The fourth group is associated with expenses that were reserved until appropriate decisions were made and additional justification was provided.

The fifth group includes proposals for the redistribution of budget allocations within the framework of state programs and non-program activities. Also, amendments related to the distribution of interbudgetary transfers between Russian regions have been prepared for the second reading.

On October 26, the State Duma adopted in the first reading the draft federal budget for 2024 and for the planning period 2025–2026. According to the project, revenues in 2024 are expected to amount to 35.065 trillion rubles, in 2025 – 33.552 trillion rubles, in 2026 – 34.051 trillion rubles. Expenses are projected at 36.66 trillion rubles, 34.382 trillion rubles and 35.587 trillion rubles, respectively.

The document was submitted to parliament on September 29. It was noted that according to the social contract program, the draft budget allocates over 100 billion rubles to support citizens who find themselves in difficult life situations.

On September 22, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin emphasized that when preparing the draft three-year budget, the Russian government tried to make sound decisions and guarantee the fulfillment of social obligations. According to him, none of them will be left without funding.