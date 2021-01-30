The chronology is eloquent. Last july 29 Alberto Fernandez presented the Judicial Reform. “Let us never again say to a Justice used to settle political discussions and never again to a policy that judicializes dissent to eliminate the adversary on duty,” the President declared in a solemn act in the White Room of the Casa Rosada.

A month later, on August 28, the Senate approved the Executive’s bill. Two days before, the vice president Cristina Kirchner he minimized the scope of the Reformation. “The country still owes a real judicial reform,” he said. Without mishaps, the ruling party got the necessary votes in the Upper House.

Another month passed, but the project was not debated in Deputies. “It would be very good for Congress to deal with that because it is necessary here and that will help a lot to combat organized crime, which is the central matter of federal justice,” Fernández pressed on September 27 during a visit to Rosario.

The effect was not what was expected and 35 days later the head of state insisted. “I continue to hope that the Chamber of Deputies will deign to discuss the reform that I have proposed for the Federal Justice,” said the President on November 3 at a ceremony in Avellaneda with the governor Axel Kicillof.

In private, on December 30, Fernández reiterated the request to legislators from the Frente de Todos to push the project devised by the Minister of Justice Marcela losardo, the secretary of Strategic Affairs Gustavo Beliz and the Legal and Technical Secretary Vilma Ibarra. It happened during the end of the year toast in Olivos, weeks after the President included it in the original agenda of the extraordinary sessions in progress.

The head of state wanted the lower house to vote on the reform over the summer, which – like legal abortion – was a campaign promise from the president. In recent weeks, however, Fernández did not ask for her again. One of those responsible for the ruling party to gather wills in Congress advised Fernández not to insist. “Every time he asks, he hurts himself”, reflects on a political key.

For now, the President has paid attention, although the Casa Rosada does not lose hope that it will be discussed in February. The problem was the same from the beginning: the bulk of the opposition opposes the official initiative. From Together for Change to the majority of the block that responds to Roberto Lavagna. Only the interblock of Mendoza Jose Luis Ramon -which usually accompanies the ruling party- supports the measure. For now it is not enough.

Justice themes bridge the gap between tough and moderate in Together for Change. Losardo already assumed it. “They managed to establish that the Reform would serve to guarantee impunity for Cristina Kirchner) “, said the minister to her collaborators. For the former partner of the President in private activity, the position of the main opposition force is more than hypocritical. ”, He affirms in privacy.

For Losardo, the creation of new federal criminal courts and the appointment of Daniel Rafecas as a prosecutor – locked in the Senate – and the project to implement the Criminal Procedure Code (which was also included in extraordinary) are the priority issues in judicial matters for the Government.

With less diplomacy, the one who did not follow the suggestion to lower the profile was the secretary and virtual deputy minister of Justice, the camper Juan Martin Mena. “The Judicial Reform is fundamental. We are working very hard on that (…) It will be made up of numerous laws: one is the reform of the structure and reordering of powers, which has already been sent to Congress. Later, there will be more laws, ”he announced this Saturday in dialogue with AM 750. Curious favor for the President.

By the end of 2020 around Sergio Massa they argued that the ruling party should discuss all justice issues in a package to simplify negotiations with the opposition. That strategy never materialized.

For now, none of the suggestions addressed by the advisory council of jurists convened by the President has been transformed into a bill. Neither does the idea of ​​creating a intermediate court of arbitrariness less than Supreme Court, the initiative that most interested Fernández.

Among the judicial swords of the Government there is also no general consensus on how convenient a new court would be, which among other powers would decide on corruption processes. Some officials fear that a new instance will serve to further extend the time of Justice, since the Highest Court would continue to have the last word. For many it is an unknown whether the governors will accompany with their delegates in Congress a measure that would relativize the power of the federal courts in the provinces.