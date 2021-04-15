The first vice president of the Government, Carmen Calvo, insisted this Thursday that Spain has “sufficient legal weapons” to deal with the management of the pandemic once the state of alarm subsides while accusing the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, of not being “up to par.”

In an interview on Canal Sur TV, the number two of the Government recalled that the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) may continue to make decisions that are mandatory for all autonomous communities because this was endorsed by the third chamber of the Supreme Court. «Has anyone noticed that it is an interesting, forceful and flexible instrument to see every day how we are evolving? Someone is not understanding that this is interesting, while we try to lift the country with new Budgets and we are getting out of this tunnel in which we have had to go, ”said the vice president.

Along these lines, Calvo has attacked the Popular Party for being “playing” with the end of the state of alarm after having accused the Government of having “kidnapped” the Community of Madrid and ensuring that Spain “could not be closed.” “I am addressing this to those who told us that (the state of alarm) was a constitutional dictatorship, a legal outrage, that was what Casado said. Married, who yesterday said that Spain is the worst country in the world. I understand that he is not up to being the leader of the opposition of a democracy when yesterday he literally said that, “Calvo has reproached.