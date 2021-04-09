The Argentine government insisted this Friday with its claim to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to make more flexible the economic aid that it will give to the countries of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, who asked the director of the Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, during a virtual meeting in which finance ministers and central bank presidents from Latin America, the United States and Canada also participated.

“It is very important to urgently find a mechanism so that the new Special Drawing Rights (SDR) can be reassigned to countries that need them, including not only low-income economies, but also middle-income economies, “Guzmán said during his presentation.

The IMF Board of Directors would approve the issuance of the equivalent to about US $ 650,000 million in its currency (SDR), which is a basket of the main exchange rates in the world (dollar, euro and yen).

Guzmán during his presentation to Kristalina Georgieva and finance ministers and central bank presidents. Photo: Press Economy.

Each member country will receive a portion. Argentina expects about US $ 4,354 million that would be destined to pay the debt with the IMF this year.

In the distribution of these additional reserves, the advanced countries, which have the largest share of the IMF’s quota and also have very low financial costs at rates close to zero, they will take a higher proportion of reserves.

Guzmán argued that the surcharges that the IMF applies to its credits, “instead of addressing concerns about moral hazard, are penalizing countries that are in more adverse circumstances, and will have an effect on middle-income countries that will need greater access to IMF resources ”.

And he added: “It is important to work together constructively during 2021 to modify this policy making it more equitable.”

After highlighting the importance of having restructured the debt with private creditors, Guzmán remarked that the objective now is “to achieve a new program that replaces the previous stand-by agreement” with the IMF and thus refinance the 45 billion dollars.