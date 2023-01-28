Through Twitter, the Peruvian Presidency, led by Dina Boluarte, regretted that the Legislature did not approve a project for the organization of early elections in 2023 and called on parliamentarians to “lay down their partisan interests and place the interests of Peru above” . On Monday the option will be re-evaluated in Congress, although the benches still seem far from agreeing.

The search for a faster political solution to alleviate the institutional crisis in Peru ran into a first rejection from Congress, which ruled out a project to advance elections to 2023, although it left open the possibility of continuing to discuss it next Monday.

In its first reaction to the unsuccessful eight-hour debate in Parliament, the Government of Dina Boluarte – which the day before had urged the Legislature to bring forward the elections to December of this year – lamented that “the Congress of the Republic has not managed to get agree to define the date of the general elections, where Peruvians can freely and democratically elect the new authorities”.

“We urge the benches to put down their partisan interests and place the interests of Peru above,” added the country’s Presidency on its official Twitter account.

In the brief text, Boluarte’s office remarked that “our citizens promptly expect a clear response that will pave a way out of the political crisis and build social peace.”

We regret that the Congress of the Republic has not been able to agree to define the date of the general elections where Peruvians can freely and democratically elect the new authorities (1/2) – Presidency of Peru 🇵🇪 (@presidenciaperu) January 28, 2023



Boluarte, who came to power after the resignation of Pedro Castillo on December 7, has been modifying his position in the face of the popular demand, which, in addition to the early elections, demands his resignation, the dissolution of Congress and the call for a constituent assembly .

If when taking office she expressed her desire to complete the mandate until 2026, the subsequent protests pushed her to promote a project to hold the elections in 2024. But this does not agree with the protesters, which led Boluarte to demand, now, an advance for December 2023.

The project to advance elections collides with the political division in Congress

On the night of Friday, January 27, Congress rejected a project by Fujimori Hernando Guerra García, who proposed holding general elections in October 2023 to allow the new Legislative to assume office on December 31, 2023 and the new Government on December 1. January 2024.

In addition, the proposal established, exceptionally, that the mandate of both powers be extended six months more than what is established by the Constitution, until July 2029, to resume in the following period the traditional inauguration of July 28, the day of the country’s independence.

As it is a project that involves a constitutional reform, it must be approved by 87 parliamentarians in two consecutive legislatures, or have a minimum of 67 so that it can be submitted to a referendum.

But in the vote on Friday, only 45 congressmen supported the text, 65 spoke against it and 2 abstained. However, the president of Congress, José Williams, reported that a reconsideration request was introduced and the plenary session will vote on the proposal again on Monday.







02:22

Behind stagnation there are two elements. On the one hand, some congressmen, reluctant to bring the elections forward, do not agree to push the anticipated electoral calendar any further back than 2024.

On the other hand, there is a marked division between the benches, which raise opposing demands to approve the advance of the elections. The left asks to convene a constituent assembly, something that the conservatives are not willing to accept. And the right calls for structural reforms such as the creation of a bicameral system that, de facto, would allow legislators, today without the possibility of re-election, to perpetuate themselves in Parliament by jumping between chambers, an alternative that progressive sectors do not want to approve.

The protests do not end and leave at least 64 dead

The advance of the elections is seen by Boluarte and several leaders and analysts as a way to calm the demands of the protesters, who maintain mobilizations and blockades throughout the country, in rejection of the political caste. Hence, the delays between parliamentarians only fuel the fire.

Since last December 11, according to data collected by various institutions, there are already 64 people who have died in the context of protests, mainly due to police repression, especially in rural areas.

Riot police carry a protester affected by tear gas during a protest demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and the closure of Congress, in Lima, Peru, on January 24, 2023. © AFP/Ernesto Benavides

According to the Ombudsman’s Office, 46 people who participated in the demonstrations have died due to the repressive actions of the security forces, while a policeman died after being burned alive by protesters.

In addition, another 11 people died in episodes linked to the roadblocks and one death confirmed by the police in the northern region of La Libertad.

Meanwhile, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) confirmed the death of four Haitians who needed medical attention and did not get it due to the pickets, as well as an unborn baby reported by Unicef.

With EFE and AFP