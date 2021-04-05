The Government has decided to implement its own reform of the Law of Official Secrets, from the Franco period, after discarding the PNV proposal, which the PP and PSOE have blocked in the Congress of Deputies since November 2016. To prepare the text A commission has been formed directed by the Ministry of the Presidency (first vice-presidency) and made up of Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs. The idea of ​​the Executive is that there is no general time limit to automatically make the documents public (25 or 10 years in the PNV proposal), but different terms subject to precautions according to the degree of protection and the level of secrecy.

The fifth time is the charm. Or so it should be. After blocking the successive attempts to modify the norm promoted by the Basque nationalists, the Government has finally set about the task of drafting its own bill. A commission chaired by the first vice-presidency and made up of representatives of the aforementioned ministries has begun to meet to share the needs of each department in terms of document classification and make a comparative study of international legislation, according to government sources.

The commission is tasked with drafting a text that homologates Spain with other western democracies and complies with the parameters set by the international organizations of which it is a part, especially the EU and NATO. There is no date for the conclusion of its work, according to the sources consulted, but the commitment is that the new law is in force before the end of the legislature, in November 2023. To make it possible, the Government should send the text to the Courts throughout the next year, as long as they are not dissolved early and their approval is frustrated, as has happened in the past.

The reform of the Law of Official Secrets is one of the pending subjects of the Spanish democracy. The current norm dates from 1968, during the Franco regime, with adjustments in October 1978, before the Constitution was approved. The law is technically obsolete: one of the bodies empowered to classify documents, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, does not even exist and only provides for two categories of classification (secret and reserved), without considering the most common (confidential and limited dissemination) , nor the maximum protection (very secret). The decree that develops the law, of 1969, is signed by Admiral Carrero Blanco and regulates issues as anachronistic as the change of combination of the locks of safes or the destruction of secret materials “by means of fire or chemical procedures” .

But the greatest anachronism of the law is that it does not contemplate an expiration period; so that, unless the organ that classified them expressly declassifies them, the documents are eternally secret. This has resulted in investigators having to go to the archives of other countries to learn about vital events in the history of Spain, while still being unable to access Spanish documentary sources on the same events. Hundreds of historians, Spanish and foreign, wrote in May 2017 a letter to all parliamentary groups in which they demanded the reform of “an obsolete and Francoist norm, incompatible with the democratic practices of today’s Spain.”

The decision to draft a bill on official secrets means that the Government definitively discards the text presented by the PNV. Since its admission for processing, in January 2020, the Basque Group’s bill remains stalled at the Congressional Table, which has extended the deadline for submitting amendments 24 times. It is a procedure, close to parliamentary filibusterism, which allows indefinitely suspending the processing of a norm and that the PP already used in the last legislature of Mariano Rajoy. Then, the peneuvista proposal, similar to the current one, was accepted in November 2016 and its processing was extended until, in March 2019, it declined without being approved by the dissolution of the Cortes.

Government sources assure that the PNV text is not acceptable, since it provides for the automatic declassification of secret matters at 25 years of age and those reserved at ten, with the possibility of an “exceptional and motivated” extension, only for matters secret, for another period of ten years. The same sources admit that an automatic declassification period will have to be established, as most democratic countries have, but they argue that it should be different depending on the degree of protection of the documents and not the same for all, in addition to including safeguards for specific cases.

We must take into account, they allege, the legislation on the protection of personal data and the right to honor, the security of information sources of the intelligence services or the need to preserve diplomatic relations and comply with international commitments. Hence, the commission now created must collect the different needs and sensitivities of the departments involved.

The objective, government sources add, is for the law to have the maximum consensus, so the Government will hold talks with the PP and also with the Basque nationalists, as promoters of the reform, among other groups. “In no case is our intention to prevent the PNV proposal from being processed. The government simply has the right and the duty to do its thing ”, they emphasize. In statements to cursed.es, the spokesman for the Basque Group, Aitor Esteban, has shown himself willing to negotiate with the Executive, but defending his initiative.

The fact that the PP and the PSOE have blocked the reform of the Official Secrets Law for more than four years has raised the suspicion that both parties are trying to cover up Transition events of which more than one has already been accomplished. quarter of a century and would be susceptible to being declassified, such as the coup attempt of 23-F or the dirty war against ETA. When the PP and the PSOE agreed in March 2018 to carry out the finally frustrated initiative of the PNV, they ensured, through their amendments, that the secrets of the Transition would not come to light until the beginning of the next decade. The truth is that the legal lock also affects the actions of the Franco regime, which raises a situation without parallel in the world: that a democratic regime protects the secrets of a dictatorship.

Defense Minister Margarita Robles gave instructions in September 2018 for the military archives to allow access to secret documents prior to 1968, since since there was no law before that date, they could not be considered legally classified. However, neither the Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor the Interior share this interpretation which, in any case, leaves the last stage of the Franco regime, between 1968 and 1975, one of the harshest, out of the reach of researchers.