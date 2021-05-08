Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order to increase the government’s reserve fund. This is stated in the order at website cabinet.

Mishustin instructed the Ministry of Finance to increase the volume of the reserve fund by 120.9 billion rubles. The increase is made at the expense of the federal budget balances not used in 2020.

In 2020, the government allocated about four trillion rubles from the reserve fund. The Accounts Chamber estimates that $ 2.86 trillion was channeled into the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In December, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the Russian government, as part of the execution of the federal budget, was unable to meet all the expenses envisaged in 2020 and would not spend about a trillion rubles. They promised to postpone these funds for the next year and send them to the vaccination of the population.