The Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, and the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, José Luis Escrivá. Kiko Huesca / EFE

“Reform” is a fetish word that reappears every time a crisis hits. And the Government has already prepared the menu for the next volley: the Executive today finally sent the labor and pension reforms to Brussels, which close a list of up to 170 structural measures in exchange for the 140,000 million euros to fight the crisis . Vice President Nadia Calviño and Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz, play in this text with a calculated ambiguity to tell Brussels and the unions what they want to hear. The heart of the matter is the changes in collective bargaining: the 2012 reform gives an absolute prevalence to company agreements over sectorial ones, and Economía pressed (and even prepared a document) for this to remain intact, despite the fact that the The PSOE-Podemos coalition pact made explicit the primacy of sectoral agreements, which give workers more negotiating power. The final text, to which EL PAÍS has had access, makes an explicit reference to that debate, which clearly leans towards what is established in the coalition agreements. But the final result remains to be seen: the document that the Government has delivered to the unions is indeterminate enough that everything ends up being decided in dialogue with the social agents.

That is what is known in rugby as a forward kick, and in Brussels as ‘extend and pretend’. The document makes it clear, however, that “the relationship between sectoral and company agreements” will be reviewed, according to that text, and issues such as “the ultra-activity of the agreements” (if there is no agreement in the negotiation, the agreement is extended in force, something that usually favors workers), in search of a “balanced labor relations system”. But the positions of Calviño and Díaz continue to clash: the Minister of Labor clings to the PSOE-United Podemos pact of last December, in favor of the prevalence of sectoral agreements over those of the company and of returning to the ultra-activity prior to the reform of the PP, and Calviño continues in his thirteen of leaving that as it is, against even the majority opinion in the PSOE. The way out of this labyrinth will come in negotiation with the social agents. The unions have already begun to show their nails: if the sectoral agreements do not prevail they herald a hot spring.

What is definitely falling is the language of the last 10 years: the Government no longer speaks of repealing the most damaging aspects of the labor reform – much less of the total repeal. The two sectors of the coalition Government, that of the PSOE and that of United We Can, have reached an agreement on the document that was sent to Brussels yesterday, which includes the general lines of the Government agreement that these two parties reached at the end of 2019, just before the investiture of Pedro Sánchez. The minister spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, confirmed this Tuesday at a press conference that the text has already been sent and that it includes the general lines of the labor reform that was in the Government agreement “and that President Sánchez raised in his speech investiture ”. After months of internal tension, there is no going back: the Government leaves behind the eternal debate on the repeal or not of the 2012 PP labor reform, which has unleashed intense controversies between the two sectors of the Executive. The tension reached the maximum in May 2020, when the socialist group agreed with Bildu that repeal, an agreement that he was finally forced to rectify after pressure from both the employer’s association and the economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, which he rejected at all times. the idea of ​​repealing the reform of the PP. There will no longer be talk of repealing, a word that has unleashed all tensions, but of the reforms that touch on the central elements of that text of the 2012 PP.

The labor reform is actually a constellation of 17 mini labor reforms. The objective is clear, to give a twist to the “normative and institutional framework developed during the last four decades”, which has caused “an intense duality that segments between workers with an indefinite contract and workers with temporary contracts, some adjustment mechanisms before economic fluctuations via quantities that lead to an excessive use of temporary employment and dismissal and active employment policies of limited quality, far from European standards, with atomized and underdeveloped training and intermediation markets ”, according to the harsh verdict included in that text. For the regulatory change, the Government commits 2,400 million euros in the period 2021-2023. But above all, it sponsors a good handful of adjustments, among which the aforementioned ones on collective bargaining and ultra-activity stand out, but also the simplification of the number of contracts; the reinforcement of causality in temporary contracts; the possibility of penalizing the excessive use of contracts of very short duration; the regulation of telework and measures to reduce the gender gap; the thousand-fold promised change in active employment policies; the consolidation of ERTE as a mechanism for internal flexibility, and the disincentive for subcontracting, in line with the Supreme Court’s rulings.

“The important imbalances dragged by the Spanish labor market constitute one of the main burdens for the potential growth of the economy”, the text begins, which includes a very negative analysis of previous reforms: “Despite successive reforms, labor regulations it has led to the continuation of endemic deficiencies that constitute one of the structural elements with the greatest potential impact for the future ”. These are the 17 measures of the next reform:

1. Remote work. The Government has just approved two decree laws in this regard that are based on the voluntary nature of distance work for the employer and the worker.

2. Gender gap. Extension of paternity leave (approved in 2018) and royal decrees of 2019 for equal pay between men and women and on equality plans and their registration.

3. Contracts. In line with what was expected, it is based “on simplifying and reordering the modalities of labor hiring and generalizing permanent hiring”. But it introduces an important novelty by returning “causality to the temporary contract”, to reduce its use.

4. Active policies. Among other issues, the improvement of the coordination of the Public Employment Services throughout the national territory as well as of the social services is foreseen, an old demand of Brussels.

5. ERTE. The objective is to turn the temporary employment regulation files into a permanent mechanism for when crises arrive.

6. Bonuses on hiring. The Government endorses the analysis of the AiREF and assures that they have a “limited effectiveness”, despite the fact that they account for 25% of spending on active policies. They will be limited to permanent contracts.

7. Collective bargaining. The most delicate, and therefore the most ambiguous wording in that text. “The objective is to adapt collective bargaining to the needs of companies and sectors, to structure a balanced labor relations system at the national level.” For this, the Executive will address aspects such as the ultra-activity of agreements, and the “relationship between sectoral and company agreements.” Government sources admit that at this time the primacy of the company agreement is total, so it will be difficult for part of the 2012 reform to be retracted. In addition, “consultation and negotiation mechanisms will be activated in cases of substantial modification of the conditions of work ”, essential in periods of crisis like this to avoid unilateral cuts of wages, for example,“ and reinforcement of the representativeness of the negotiating parties and the legal certainty in their application ”.

8. Subcontracting. After the recent sentences of the Supreme Court, cases in which it is a mere instrument of cost reduction will be discouraged.

9. Riders. Another of the measures already underway, which consists of guaranteeing fair and equitable treatment in terms of working conditions for delivery drivers in the field of digital platforms, giving these people access to social protection and training.

10. National Employment System. Strengthen coordination between states and autonomous communities.

11. Training. It is based on establishing coordination mechanisms between companies and educational entities, so that training corresponds to the needs of the labor market, guaranteeing decent work for workers in training.

12. State Public Employment Service (SEPE). It is about digitizing this service “and using Artificial Intelligence and Big Data techniques to automate and improve fraud detection.”

13. Employment Law. Review of the Spanish Activation Strategy for Employment and active employment policies.

14. Activation Strategy for Employment 2021-2024. Facilitate maximum efficiency in the use of European funds, as a lever for changing active employment policies, reviewing and unifying the regulation of various activation programs for employment.

15. Agricultural employment. Adapt the Program for the Promotion of Agricultural Employment to the sociodemographic situation to establish population in rural areas.

16. Youth employment. Review the internship and training contract, simplifying and reducing the bureaucratic burden and adopting a Statute of the Scholar.

17. Policy evaluation. Continuous monitoring and evaluation of bonuses and incentives for hiring.