The Government has already outlined six strategic projects in which it will participate by injecting European funds. In addition to the announcement of the electric car, which has yet to be approved by the Council of Ministers, the Recovery and Resilience Plan – the document that includes all the investments and reforms that will be made with European aid – mentions another five that it calls preliminary: hydrogen of green origin, the aerospace industry, sustainable and efficient agriculture, the use of Spanish in artificial intelligence and a leading national health system. The State will put resources and collaborate with the private sector to launch projects that ensure that Spain becomes a leading country in these areas classified as tractor units.

The Strategic Projects for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE) are those “of a strategic nature with a great capacity to drive economic growth, employment and competitiveness”, according to the royal decree-law that regulates European funds and that creates this figure. Basically, PERTE is an administrative highway that makes it possible to streamline all processes; It must also have private financing, which is estimated to be in the range of about four private euros for each public one, and can be articulated through contracts, grants, consortia or groups. Among the criteria that are assessed to declare a PERTE, it must contribute to growth, remedy important market deficiencies and have a high innovative character or provide considerable added value. And they can be a specific action or a set. Its approval is carried out in the Council of Ministers at the proposal of the relevant ministry.

For example, in the electric car field, it is considered that this will be a field of future growth that would allow to maintain a very important industry and with a lot of quality employment. But for this, there must be, among other things, a battery factory that supplies and enables all elements of the value chain to be had. Thus, a consortium with Seat, Volkswagen and Iberdrola has been announced to produce batteries in Spain. The Volkswagen group had already indicated that it was willing to invest 5,000 million euros in the manufacture of electric vehicles. But he asked the state to accompany him. With this PERTE it is tried to create an ecosystem that includes all the steps, from the battery to the electric stations and the support to demand. The Moves plan also comes in there, with up to 7,000 euros of subsidy for the purchase of an electric vehicle.

Under these conditions, Seat has undertaken to manufacture a small mass-consumption electric model. Other brands that also contribute resources would be welcome, say Administration sources. Apart from the consortium for batteries, there will be other actions within PERTE: the Spanish components industry will be helped, with companies such as Gestamp or the Antolín group, in order to complete the transition to the new model, a leap that will involve improving the training of its workers. And car connectivity will begin to be promoted. That is, the 5G internet connection of vehicles, which in the long term will bring the autonomous car, new traffic management, digital signal reading and other advances that will improve road safety.

In the end there won’t be many PERTEs. According to knowledgeable sources, it is possible that some of these mentioned in the plan may be added. But not many. At most, there will be ten in total. Perhaps there will be for 5G, the most energy efficient microprocessor design or for internet or cloud storage. In general, these projects go hand in hand and are inspired by the seven flagship initiatives that the European Commission has launched to modernize the community economy. “The Plan foresees the promotion of the participation of Spanish companies and organizations in important projects of common European interest in the field of the cloud, satellites, the development of microprocessors, renewable hydrogen, the aeronautical and automotive industries, among others ”, says the text.

Few details

The detail on the PERTE is still scarce. In fact, some business sources complain about the lack of clarity and transparency in its preparation. However, the Government alleges that it is publishing market inquiries for guidance.

According to Industry sources, PERTE agri-food will focus on accelerating the transformation of this industry, “promoting its sustainability, competitiveness, digitization of processes, traceability, food safety and quality systems.”

The Secretary of State for Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence prepares a PERTE to help achieve the objectives of its national Artificial Intelligence strategy. “Although it is in the study phase, this would include its development and innovation, promoting talent around this technology or integrating it into the production processes of companies,” he says.

Regarding the aeronautical PERTE, sources in the sector point to the development of the drone industry, for which the Government has contacted companies such as Airbus or Indra. The recovery plan ensures that “progress will be made in the generation of Spanish industrial capacities linked to the future low- and zero-emission aircraft, whose R&D activities are covered by the Technological Plan.”

Regarding the PERTE of the health system, “an emblematic project of personalized precision health will be launched in order to improve the health of the population,” the document reads.

And the Ministry of Ecological Transition explains that it is working on a PERTE of innovative renewables, storage and green hydrogen. The deployment of renewable energies requires large batteries to accumulate them. It also seeks to convert reservoirs into energy stores through pumping systems.