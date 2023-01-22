Single allowance 2023: Meloni government, nothing to say?

Single check. Most of the people who applied by February 2022 received the transfer with thesingle check for the month of January 2023 fromInps. And for single-parent families, in many cases (but not only) widows and widowers with children even at an early age, the shameful discrimination continues due to a wrong law made by the Pd and not remedied since Centre-right. Thirty euros less per child per month just because the second spouse doesn’t work, has no income. Even if he’s dead, in the cemetery. An aberrant thing, but true.

From October 2022 the Inps, interpreting the law registered Pdremoved the increase from single-parent families, who have only one income and therefore, if anything, should be helped and not penalized by the State. No way. The current majority of Centre-right, at the highest levels, knows perfectly well this very serious anomaly, this incredible discrimination since October. And, despite having had the opportunity to fix everything with the Budget Law, decided not to intervene. And now, the Meloni governmentcontinues to discriminate against and penalize single-parent families.

Subscribe to the newsletter

