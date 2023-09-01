Gustavo Petro and Danilo Rueda, on December 7, 2022 in Buenaventura (Colombia). VANNESSA JIMENEZ

This Wednesday the High Commissioner for Peace announced, through a communiqué, a meeting with delegates of the Central General Staff, the largest dissidence of the extinct FARC guerrilla, which groups more than 3,000 combatants. The office headed by Danilo Rueda explains that until September 3 “a meeting will be held in the rural area of ​​Suárez, Cauca, between the peace delegation of the national government and the group of members representing the Central General Staff of the Farc.” He clarifies that the meeting takes place within the framework of the so-called enlistment phase for a talks table with that armed structure.

Relations with the so-called General Staff, led by Iván Mordisco, have gone through ups and downs. A six-month bilateral ceasefire had been achieved in January of this year, but it was suspended by President Gustavo Petro in four departments prematurely, in May, after the recruitment and murder of four indigenous children in Putumayo. Despite the fact that relations were restored on July 8 and a “peace agenda” was resumed, progress was marred in the following weeks by the upsurge in violence in Cauca and the skepticism of civil society.

The meeting “will be closed and confidential, and will have the presence of international witnesses, the Catholic Church and the World Council of Churches,” explains the official statement. Although it is not specified who will be the representatives of the two sides, on July 11 the president had issued a resolution by means of which he appointed Camilo González Posso, head of the respected NGO Indepaz, as representative of the Government in this preliminary phase, whose purpose is to “obtain solutions to the armed conflict, achieve the effective application of International Humanitarian Law, respect for the rights rights, the cessation of hostilities and the pact of peace agreements tending to facilitate the disarmament and demobilization of the self-styled Central General Staff of the FARC-EP”.

Due to the dissidences, the delegation is made up of, among others, Andrey Avendaño, a commander from the Catatumbo area, and the spokesperson known as Ángela Izquierdo, who began to gain visibility when in April, in a kind of conclave of guerrilla leaders , announced that the dissidences were ready for a dialogue table. Before nearly 5,000 peasants gathered on the Yarí plains, in southern Colombia, they proposed that the roundtable be established in Norway. On that occasion, Iván Mordisco reappeared, whom the Government of Iván Duque had presumed dead in July 2022.

Bite seemed more willing this time to engage in peace talk, despite displaying his shiny rifle. This hardened guerrilla from the extinct Farc, whose name is Néstor Gregorio Vera Fernández, commands the federation of groups that calls itself the Central General Staff and is the largest group of structures that did not sign the Peace Agreement in 2016, and which has been gathering new combatants ever since. The other sector is the so-called Segunda Marquetalia, created by Iván Márquez, who was the FARC’s chief negotiator with the government of Juan Manuel Santos and decided to take up arms again in 2019.

The Central General Staff is a kind of collective decision-making body whose internal workings are not entirely clear; it is known that it tends towards centralization but at the same time seeks the participation of the regional units that make it up. This organization, with a visible head and multiple arms, operates through 23 fronts in 16 of the country’s 32 departments, with special strength in the Catatumbo region and in Arauca, border areas with Venezuela, in the northeast of the country, and in the departments of Putumayo and Cauca, to the south.

In the statement, the Government clarifies that this meeting is not the beginning of a peace process, but rather a preliminary and exploratory rapprochement: “Currently the national Government only maintains a Roundtable for Peace Dialogues, which is carried out with the ELN , and three socio-legal conversation spaces for urban peace, in Buenaventura, Quibdó and Medellín”. It adds that the condition for advancing with the dissidents “will be the permanent demand for respect for life” and that “all the dialogues aim to generate guarantees of non-repetition with protection of the rights of the victims and territorial transformations.” Finally, he says that the Petro government will continue to seek peaceful solutions to armed violence, “including those that have been recycled in the last 20 years.”

