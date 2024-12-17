The Executive will divest a few tenths of its stake in the entity after having increased its weight due to the share buybacks



12/17/2024



Updated at 9:50 p.m.





The Government has hired Bank of America to undertake a minimum sale of Caixabank shares, as Bloomberg has advanced and ABC has been able to confirm. The American entity will act as an intermediary in the operation to get rid of a few tenths of…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only