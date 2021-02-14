The Government signed for almost two million dollars a year with the Arnold & Porter firm, with the aim of “improve and deepen” relations with the United States.

The agency, which is one of Washington’s leading lobbying firms, charges a $ 125,000 monthly fee, and receives another $ 36,000, earmarked for strategic communication, through Glover Park Group.

According to the newspaper La Nación this Sunday, the contract was signed by Juan Usandivaras, president of the Argentine Agency for Investments and International Trade, which depends on the Foreign Ministry, and was consigned as submissions to the Department of Justice.

Among one of the most important steps that the firm carried out is the communication with the team of the then-president-elect, Joe Biden, in November, to generate a telephone dialogue with Alberto Fernández, which took place on November 30. Call managed by the Argentine embassy.

“I want to work together with you to order to Latin America and I think that with the Pope as a partner, definitely, we will do very well, “the President told Biden in that first contact after the American’s victory in the presidential elections against Donald Trump.

Tom Shannon, the man at the Arnold & Porter firm, had a good relationship with Néstor and Cristina Kirchner during the Bush and Obama administrations.

To achieve that dialogue there were four contacts from Arnold & Porter by email, with a member of the Biden transition team, with the “Request to establish a call between President Elect Biden and Argentine President Alberto Fernández”.

At the head of this management was one of the main figures of Arnold & Porter, Tomas Shannon, former US ambassador, who was also the number three in the State Department during the presidency of Barack Obama, and was in charge of the relationship with Latin America between 2005 and 2009, during the George W. Bush administration and with Obama, when Biden was vice president.

North American Senator Bob Menendez participated with a message recorded in the video broadcast by the embassy and the Foreign Ministry for the 26th anniversary of the AMIA attack. AFP photo.

The firm also carried out another request before Congress, between June and July 2020 with the Senate and House Foreign Relations Committee, and request the participation of two senators, Jim Risch and Bob Menendez, in a video commemorating the 26th attack against the AMIA.

The third management took place in the middle of the debt negotiations and was carried out to establish a contact between the Argentine ambassador, Jorge Argüello, and an official from the Federal Reserve of New York.

Arnold & Porter works with other countries, such as Israel, South Korea, Micronesia, and also has among its clients the interim government of Juan Guaidó of Venezuela.