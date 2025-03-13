The Government You can’t get into competition issues, but I could Adjust the “remedies” set by the CNMC In BBVA’s OPA on Banco Sabadell and even Delatate the process. When the CNMC Competition Directorate ends its works, it will propose a certain action to the competition room, which will have to approve the opinion and may influence it.

If the agency authorizes the transaction with the commitments offered by BBVA or with additional conditions, it will have to Transfer from the file to the Ministry of Economy -The only assumption that would not require such consultation would be a “clean” or without “remedies” authorization, something discarded since BBVA’s initial offer has already judged for the risks involved in credit and TPVS-.

He Ministry of Economy will have 15 business days to decide whether it elevates it to the Council of Ministers, which will have in turn another 30 days and could adjust the “remedies”, removing or adding conditions. If the Ministry does not pronounce or does not raise it to the Minister of Minister, it will be understood approved by administrative silence.

But the government has rejected from the beginning the OPA and insisted that it will not authorize the merger with which BBVA projects to reap 850 million euros in synergies. You cannot claim competition problems to put obstaclesbeing the field of the CNMC, but Pedro Sánchez himself has already pointed out the importance of preserving other interests such as “territorial cohesion.”

According to article 60 of Law 15/2007 of July 3 on the Defense of Competition, any measure approved in the Council of Ministers “must be duly motivated in reasons of general interest different from the defense of competition “ and that before setting them “you can request a report from the CNMC”.

BBVA is confident that the government will not play this letter claiming that there are no precedents, but the Executive is contrary to the transaction. Sabadell has argued that his disappearance will clearly harm SMEs because they need up to 4-5 specialized suppliers, which are the existing ones (both banks, along with Santander and CaixaBank).

If the government estimates that its decrease, which would impact mainly on Catalonia and Valencia, deteriorates “territorial cohesion” could Enter an analysis where you request reports or consult the different parts stopping the 30 -day clock and expanding in time the final resolution, regardless of whether or not to add conditions.