The acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, has assured that until after eleven o’clock this Saturday the Executive has no evidence that any Spaniard has died or been injured as a result of the earthquake that took place in Morocco.

In statements made from New Delhi, where he is attending the G20 Summit, Albares detailed that the Spanish colony in Morocco is made up of about 18,000 people. “At this time we have no evidence of any Spaniards being killed or injured,” he noted after commenting that the Casablanca Consulate, which covers the area where the earthquake occurred, has been open since 7:30 a.m. this Saturday.

In addition, he added that the Spanish Embassy in Morocco has activated an additional telephone number to respond to emergencies for Spaniards affected by the earthquake in the African country. Albares has called on all Spaniards who are in Morocco on vacation or temporarily for work and who are not registered to contact the consular emergency telephone numbers.

After the earthquake that occurred yesterday in Morocco, Spaniards are reminded that, if necessary, they can contact the consular emergency telephone numbers. — EmbassySpainMorocco (@EmbEspanaRabat) September 9, 2023

Specifically, you can call +212660488848 to communicate with the Consulate General of Casablanca, in whose demarcation is the city and region of Marrakech, where the epicenter of the earthquake is located. This Consulate has enabled the number +212665807977 as an additional telephone number for this emergency.

The consular emergency telephone numbers of the rest of the Consulates General in Morocco are +212660915647 in Rabat, +212661080470 in Agadir, +212666794559 in Larache, +212661202135 in Tangier, +212661705430 in Tetouan and +212661764005 in Na dor.