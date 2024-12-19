The Government affirms have made 321,776 public employees permanent, since 2021 who were in a temporary situation. A figure that the Department of Public Service, led by Minister Óscar López, confirms is sufficient to comply with the pact reached with the EU to stabilize at least 300,000 places before December 31 of this year.

This was announced by López during his speech this Wednesday at the Finance and Public Service Commission in Congress. “Thanks to the large calls for public employment offers, This figure is truly spectacular.“, he assessed. The minister detailed that more than 500,000 places have been available since the recovery plan financed with European funds was approved.

“Never in a democracy have so many positions been called in such a short time”López celebrated, and then added that the stabilization process “has only just begun.” “The commitment to Brussels is maintained through the processes already called and that remain to be resolved,” he added.

However, the objective that the Government agreed with the European Commission in exchange for the funds, which is reflected in the first reform of component 11 of the plan, is still very far away. The Executive promised Brussels that it would reduce the public temporary employment rate to 8%. Last year, that figure stood at 30.6% of all public employment, a figure that practically quadruples the objective. In fact, since 2019, the public temporary employment rate has increased by three percentage points, while in the private sector it has decreased from 25.9% to the current 14%.

The large pockets of temporary employment within the public sector are concentrated in the autonomous communities and local entities. In these two subsectors, one in three public employees works with a temporary contract, a rate that has barely changed since 2019. Within the regional sector, Temporary contracts are especially common in health and education.

Furthermore, against this backdrop, thousands of interim officials in a situation of fraudulent temporary employment continue waiting for the disputes being studied by the Court of Justice of the European Union to be resolved (CJEU). The CJEU has suggested on two occasions that a solution to this problem would be to grant them fixity. Something that clashes with the doctrine of the Supreme Court, which has questioned the legality of granting a place to people who have not passed an opposition.