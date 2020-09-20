The government has decided to include cars for the transport of disabled people on the list of goods exempted from value added tax. The corresponding decree was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

“We are talking about specially equipped passenger cars. They are equipped with lifts, handrails, special fasteners, security and warning devices. In this case, the type approval of the vehicle or the certificate of safety of its design must contain the appropriate entries, “- says the document published on website governments on September 20.

It is noted that exemption from VAT will reduce the cost of such cars and increase their number in the regions.

In addition, the list of medical goods that are not subject to VAT includes medical and prosthetic and orthopedic products, means for correcting vision, technical aids for the disabled and goods to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the country’s government to provide for an increase in the share of effective spending on health care.

In the same month, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko noted that the Ministry of Health is developing a new program to combat infections.