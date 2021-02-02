Press Secretary of the Prime Minister Boris Belyakov said that at present, Russia has various mechanisms and programs of social support for certain categories of citizens. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

“Most of these support measures are of a financial nature. A citizen can use these funds at his own discretion, ”Belyakov said.

According to him, priority is given to those measures that allow in the long term to bring families out of poverty. At the same time, the press secretary noted that the introduction of food ration cards as one of the tools to support Russians is not being discussed.

Earlier on February 2, the Ministry of Industry and Trade proposed to support the needy Russians with food. The corresponding report was sent to the government. In particular, it is proposed to transfer funds to some citizens monthly for the purchase of domestic food products. It is assumed that pregnant and lactating women, as well as children, can count on help.