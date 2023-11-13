The Russian government has approved average indices of changes in the amount of fees for housing and communal services for 2024–2028 by region and maximum permissible deviations from these values ​​for individual municipalities. This was reported on November 13 TASS with reference to a cabinet document.

According to the government decision, the average utility payment index by region will vary depending on the region from the second half of 2024. So, in Moscow it will be 11%, in St. Petersburg – 9.8%. The Moscow region will be able to increase indices by 10.7%, in the Leningrad region – by 10.2%, in the Omsk region – by 14%. The Republic of North Ossetia-Alania will set it at 13.7%, in Khakassia – at 4%, in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug – at 4.9%.

It is noted that compliance with the established indicators is monitored by the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS), which also issues orders to eliminate identified violations.

Regional authorities will use such indices to protect consumers from unjustified changes in utility bills.

Prior to this, on September 27, the government supported a bill to improve the mechanism for combating illegal connections to water supply and sewerage. This means that in the Russian Federation the fine for illegal connection to sewerage and water supply may be raised. Now fines amount to no more than 1.5 thousand rubles for citizens and up to 30 thousand for legal entities.

Earlier, on July 31, it was reported that the debts of Russians for housing and communal services had already reached almost 900 billion rubles. As Rosstat told Izvestia, at the end of the first quarter this amount amounted to 876.4 billion rubles, over the last year it increased by 72 billion. At the same time, the debt to resource supply organizations increased by 15.8%, to management companies – by 1. 2%.