At the meeting, the Government of the Russian Federation approved the allocation of funds for the payment of a monthly allowance for pregnant women registered in the early stages of pregnancy, as well as for payment for a child aged 8 to 17 years. This was reported on June 26 on the government website.

“The Ministry of Labor of Russia (A.O. Kotyakov) to ensure the organization and conduct of information and explanatory work on the possibility of receiving monthly benefits for women registered with a medical organization in the early stages of pregnancy, and for children aged 8 to 17 years,” in the decision government.

On June 24, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Russian Federation said that the acceptance of applications for payment for pregnant women who registered at an early date and are in a difficult financial situation, as well as for single parents raising children aged eight to 17, will begin with July 1.

If a woman is registered early, but before July 1, she can also apply. In this case, the allowance will be assigned from the month of treatment and will be paid until the birth.

As for payments for single parents, they are assigned to the only parent in cases where the second died, disappeared, was not entered in the birth certificate, or entered according to the mother’s words, or to the legal representative, if the child was left without care due to the death of the parents. …

On May 18, the State Duma adopted amendments to support families with children and pregnant women, aimed at implementing the initiatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he voiced in his message to the Federal Assembly on April 21.

It was noted that one of the amendments implies the appointment of a monthly payment in the amount of half of the child’s subsistence minimum in the region (on average, this figure is 5660 rubles) to incomplete low-income families with children. So, from July 1, the amount of such payments will be on average 6,350 rubles per month.

Another amendment provided for the introduction of a monthly allowance for women registered in connection with pregnancy up to 12 weeks old and in a difficult financial situation. The government will allocate over 10 billion rubles for this purpose.