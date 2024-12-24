The PNV celebrated this Tuesday the Government’s decision to recognize and return to its party the ownership of the building on Avenue Marceau in Paris that the Jeltzale formation acquired in 1937 and which for years was the headquarters of the Basque Government in exile. The PNV considered this historic decision published today by the Official State Gazette (BOE) “justice”, since it recognized without any doubt that the building was acquired by EAJ-PNV and comes to address a legitimate claim that the party “has.” decades posing,” as they noted in a statement.

In this sense, Executive Jeltzale congratulated and thanked the hard work that “dozens and dozens of officials and activists have carried out during these years, keeping the flame of this demand alive.” “The decision we have known today constitutes the best recognition and the greatest tribute to his great work during all this time.”

The Council of Ministers agreed this Monday, in compliance with the Ninth Additional Provision of Law 20/22 of Democratic Memory, that the “ownership of the property owned by the General Administration of the State located in Paris, Avenue Marceau, number 11, will remain attributed to the PNV in view of the historical connection of the building with this Party,” according to the BOE.

The transfer of ownership of the property to EAJ-PNV “is immediate”, but since the building is currently occupied by the Cervantes Institute and at full capacity, it is agreed that this institution can continue using it during a transitional period that the Executive central has established until December 31, 2030, according to the formation in a statement.









During this time, the Government will pay EAJ-PNV “a market rent” for the use and enjoyment of the building, according to the party. The Council of Ministers also agreed yesterday, in compliance with the Democratic Memory Law, “to compensate the PNV for the deprivation of the property located in Noyon (France), known as Hotel de Mont Renaud, and the one located in Compans (France), called Ferme de l’Hotel de Dieu.

The Basque formation valued the fact that in the decision of the Spanish Government “a relevant circumstance was decisively weighed: it is fully proven and demonstrated that, although it was used by the Basque Government in exile, who acquired and paid for the building of the Marceau Avenue was EAJ-PNV,” they noted.

In the statement, they explained that the transfer prior to its acquisition was formalized on September 12, 1936, when the Basque Government did not yet exist. The Statute of Autonomy that legally supported the existence of that first mandate had not even been approved yet. In the reports it has commissioned, the Spanish Executive has been able to confirm reliably that the origin of the funds with which the initial purchase of the building was paid “was not and could not have been the Basque Government, but rather they were collected in 1936 and managed by the PNV.

Likewise, they recalled that the return to the PNV of the Marceau Avenue building was a commitment that the Government of Mariano Rajoy had acquired with the jeltzale formation and “that it could not fulfill because the motion of censure presented by the Spanish Socialist Workers Party was successful. ».

In the conversations to obtain Jeltzale support in that parliamentary procedure, Pedro Sánchez committed to the president of the PNV, Andoni Ortuzar, to respect and comply with all those issues that the Basque party had previously agreed with Rajoy’s Executive, so that the The restitution of the building on Avenue Marceau also became a commitment of the current President of the Spanish Government.