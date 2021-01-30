The Secretariat of Criminal Measures, Reintegration and Attention to the Victim of the Ministry of Justice of the Generalitat has again endorsed the third degree this Thursday the former president of the Parliament, Carme Forcadell, who may leave this Saturday, in the middle of the electoral campaign from 14F.

The Justice resolution has taken into account that, since the previous third degree proposal, which was contested, Forcadell “has served half a year in prison.”

“With these six months he has already passed a quarter of the sentence and is serving around three years in prison,” argues the letter that puts Forcadell on the street, being the last prisoner of 1-O that remained to receive the third degree .

The ERC leader, Oriol Junqueras, and the acting vice president of the Generalitat and republican candidate for the Presidency, Pere Aragonès, will go to the Wad Ras prison in Barcelona to receive the former president of the Parliament.