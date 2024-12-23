The Council of Ministers approved this Monday to grant the Great Cross of Isabella the Catholic to the actress Marisa Paredes, who died on December 17 at the age of 78.

This was announced by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, in a press conference, in which he reviewed the activity of the Executive this year.

The actress Marisa Paredes He presided over the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Spain from 2000 to 2003 and in 2018 he received the Goya of Honor. Paredes trained at the School of Dramatic Arts in the capital, and made his film debut at just 14 years old in ‘Esta noche Neither’, by José Osuna, and ‘091 Police on the Talk’, by José María Forqué. During the sixties and seventies he played supporting roles and with the arrival of the eighties and ‘Opera prima’, by Fernando Trueba, its consolidation came.





In 1983 the actress began working with Pedro Almodóvar with ‘Between darkness’. Later she participated in ‘Tacones Distancias’, where she was the diva Becky del Páramo, or in ‘La flor de mi secreto’, in which she played the writer Amanda Gris. That role earned him a Goya nomination. Likewise, he appeared in ‘All About My Mother’, ‘Talk to Her’ and ‘The Skin I Live In’. His collaborations with Almodóvar opened the door to international cinema, in which he participated in films such as ‘Life is Beautiful’, by Roberto Benigni, ‘Profundo Crimesí’, by Arturo Ripstein, or ‘El espinazo del diablo’, by Guillermo del Bull. He also added to his filmography works with Amos Gitai, Daniel Schmid, Philipe Lioret, Raoul Ruiz, Alain Tanner, Maria Sole Tognazzi, Cristina Comencini and Manoel de Oliveira. The film ‘Emergency Exit’ by Lluís Miñarro is pending release.

