Albares has indicated that “he has complete freedom of movement to be able to meet with whoever he wishes.”

The Government has already granted asylum to the Venezuelan opposition candidate and president-elect Edmundo González, as announced this Friday by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation. José Manuel Albares, who met with him this morning.

As explained by the minister before appearing before the Senate Ibero-American Affairs Commission, the asylum status that González requested after being transferred from Caracas by a Spanish Air Force plane on September 8 “It has already been granted and you will be notified in the coming days”.

Albares has specified that the opposition candidate for the July 28 presidential elections in Venezuela, with whom he has met for the second time since arriving in Spain, “has complete freedom of movement to be able to interview whoever you want.”

As indicated, they had “a very cordial working breakfast”, but he did not want to clarify whether during the same have addressed González’s publicly expressed plans to return to Venezuela to take office on January 10, since the electoral records published by the opposition show him as the winner despite the fact that the National Electoral Council (CNE) proclaimed the victory of Nicolás Maduro.









Yes, he has indicated that he has taken the opportunity to inform him about the conclusions of the European Council held this Thursday in Brussels and “which have been adopted unanimously by the 27where an inclusive, peaceful, democratic transition is requested, respect for Human Rights in Venezuela and also the release of all political prisoners.”