The Council of Ministers has approved the first draft of the draft LGTBI-Trans law that, as the main novelty, will allow the gender self-determination of transsexuals. They will be able to change their name and gender in the Civil Registry simply by officially requesting it. With total freedom, only as an expression of your own will. No witness statement will be required to corroborate it, or the medical reports and the two years of hormonal treatment that are currently required of them.

It is the end of a public political fight between the Minister of Equality, Irene Moreno, supported by the rest of the ministers of Unidos Podemos, and the first vice president, Carmen Calvo, backed by sectors of the PSOE and especially by a good part of the classic feminist movement related to this party.

The registered sex can be changed without hindrance, just by expressing personal desire, from the age of 14



All have had to make assignments from their positions at the beginning of the year to agree on the text endorsed today by the entire Government. However, Montero is the clearest winner and the one who has managed to save his main red line -the free decision to change the registration sex- in a negotiation that, at the last minute, by decision of Pedro Sánchez himself, left in the background to Calvo, politically touched, and had as main socialist interlocutor in the Executive the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo.

The acceptance of gender self-determination from the age of 14 by Sánchez and the socialist ministers, a point that blocked negotiations for four months, has had a lot to do with public and private pressure from LGTBI organizations and with the imminence of the Pride celebration, whose central march is next Saturday.

Those who are denounced for discriminating against LGTBI people will have to show that they have not done so to avoid being fined



The Socialists, Pedro Zerolo’s party, which took the world leader and championed the LGTBI movement with the approval of homosexual marriage in 2005, ran the risk of being booed in a demonstration that had as its motto and nerve center of this edition the transsexual claims. It was not even clear that they could go after the main banner, which will read: “Human rights are not negotiated, they are legislated: Comprehensive trans law now!”

We can achieve gender self-determination, but the PSOE imposes its thesis that there are not two laws, one of trans equality and the other of LGTBI rights, as Montero wanted, but only one LGTBI-Trans, and achieves that the self-determination process is only possible from the age of 14 and must have several procedural guarantees that prevent fraud of the law and give the procedure legal certainty.

It’s just a draft



However, the current text may still undergo modifications before the Government finally approves it, because after this first reading it will have to go through the filters and receive the allegations of consultative bodies such as the Judiciary or the Council of State. When within a few months the Council of Ministers gives the green light to the final draft bill, a second phase of modifications will still begin in Congress and the Senate before final approval and conversion into law after its publication in the BOE, something that will not it will happen before 2022.

The alleged therapies to ‘cure’ homosexuals, bisexuals or trans are prohibited and their promoters can receive penalties of up to 150,000 euros



In fact, the main LGTBI organizations aspire to find support among parliamentary groups to incorporate their additional aspirations. These include lowering gender self-determination to at least 12 years of age and the recognition, with their own and third box on the DNI, of non-binaries, who do not identify with the existing sexual or gender categories.

The bill endorsed today by the Council of Ministers allows the free change of sex to all trans people over 16 years old and those over 14 who have the support of their parents (or the Prosecutor’s Office if there is disagreement). They will achieve this in a maximum of four months after ratifying their decision to the registrar after three months.

Those over 12 may change their registered sex, but they must do so before the courts. Children under 12, for the moment, will not be able to change their sex, but they are free to request a name change in the Registry, which will affect their treatment in areas such as education or sports.

Lesbians, bisexuals and single women are once again included in public assisted reproduction programs after being removed seven years ago by the Executive of the PP



The LGTBI-Trans law will include a security clause to prevent someone from playing or committing fraud with the right to gender self-determination. Once the registration sex change has been granted, and after six months in which it can be changed again, the operation can no longer be freely reversed. If someone wants to return to their original official sex after that security period, they will have to go to court to ask for it.

The draft law will also recover the inclusion of lesbians, bisexuals and single women in public assisted reproduction programs (after the PP government excluded them seven years ago); the registration as legal parent of the partner of a lesbian or bisexual mother even if they are not married; the prohibition of genital modification operations in intersex newborns except for medical necessity; a period of one year for the parents of these babies to define their sex in the Registry; and the recognition and protection for victims of intra-gender violence (same-sex couples).

It also requires that the educational curriculum promote respect for sexual diversity at all ages; the prohibition of labor discrimination against LGTBI; positive action measures for access to trans employment; comprehensive health care for them; and national strategies for LGTBI non-discrimination and for the social inclusion of trans people.

Aggravating factors



The last block is the administrative sanctions regime for those who discriminate against LGTBI people. As a general rule, the burden of proof is reversed and it will be the defendant who has to prove that he did not discriminate in order to avoid the fine. There are light penalties (up to 2,000 euros), serious (up to 10,000) and very serious (10,000 to 150,000).

The alleged reversal therapies for LGTBI (which are prohibited) may be sanctioned with up to 150,000 euros; harassment or retaliation for sexual orientation; the use of textbooks that designate these groups as inferior; or who discriminates against them in access to employment or housing.

The recidivism, the secondary revictimization or the social significance of the facts will be criteria to take into account when determining the sanctions and will act as aggravating factors to direct the sanctions to the upper part of the fine range. In addition, these sanctions may be accompanied by accessory measures such as the abolition of public aid, the prohibition of contracting with the administration or the closure of the establishment.