The government gives citizenship to Indi Gregory, a little girl suffering from an incurable disease. Meloni: “Everything for her life”

A meeting that lasted a few minutes. Enough for the government to grant Italian citizenship to Indi Gregory, an 8-month-old English girl suffering from a mitochondrial disease deemed incurable. So the council of ministers, convened urgently, allowed the little girl to be transferred to the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome, after the English judges ordered the doctors to interrupt the treatment in the “best interests” of the little girl. According to the opinion of British doctors, it would now be impossible to cure the little girl from the very rare degenerative genetic disease she suffers from, which causes the failure of all her muscles to develop. A sentence which was opposed by the parents, who accepted the offer of the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome. “I’m proud that my daughter is Italian,” said Indi’s father, Dean Gregory. “Heartfelt thanks to the Italian government and people, from you hope and trust in humanity. God bless you”.

“They say there isn’t much hope for little Indi, but until the end I will do what I can to defend her life. And to defend the right of her mother and father to do everything they can for her,” Meloni wrote on her social networks, publishing a photo of the English newborn.

“Mitochondrial diseases are serious pathologies for which there is currently no cure”, commented Marco Marmotta, President of Mitocon, “in very serious cases like that of little Indi, we ask ourselves what is ‘the best interest for the patient’ and who is responsible for establishing it, whether the judges or the parents. We therefore join the appeal of the family and its lawyers to ensure that the will of this family is respected and their right to choose for their daughter’s life is defended.”

Andrea Crisanti, senator of the Democratic Party and for years a professor at Imperial College London, has a different opinion. “The English healthcare system is at the forefront in the field of genetics and genetic engineering, bringing little Indi to Italy is useless cruelty,” he said. “What is palliative care for? I think there was only a political issue on the government’s part. With what purpose? Just to get cheap publicity on the skin of the girl’s parents.”

