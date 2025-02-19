The Government gives Ayuso an opportunity before taking the ‘erasure’ of Sol as the Constitutional as a torture center

The Government has just initiated the process to take to the Community of Madrid before the Constitutional Court for its attempt to shield the headquarters of its Executive with the objective that it is not declared a place of memory. In the struggle that since last October faces both parties and after Isabel Díaz Ayuso has deployed a battery of actions to avoid it, the Ministry of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory has opened the process, as Eldiario.es has been able to know. Thus, it offers to negotiate the regional government to try to reach an agreement as a previous step. If the popular reject it, it will automatically go to the Constitutional.

The Government rebates the attempted of Ayuso to ‘delete’ that the headquarters of its executive was Franco’s police torture center

This is what the Constitutional Court’s own law was, which extends the period of appeal of unconstitutionality to laws or provisions at nine months after approval – the general rule are three – as long as a bilateral commission meets before trying to resolve The discrepancies. This is what, for now, has proposed the central government to Madrid.

The clash is on account of the building of the Royal Casa de Correos, located at the Puerta del Sol. The property is currently hosting the presidency of the Community of Madrid, but during the Franco dictatorship it was the center of police torture and the epicenter of the repression of the dictatorship. It worked as a general direction of security until 1979 and thousands of reprisals passed through it. However, any tribute has never been made and there is no plaque or signaling that reminds its Francoist. Given this, the Government of Pedro Sánchez began the procedures to declare it a place of memory, a figure contained in the new law, something that Ayuso opposes frontally.

To avoid this, the popular Madrid have used all the legal springs at their disposal because they think that “it is a barbarity” to link the building with Franco: thus, they filed a requirement asking for the file of the file already initiated and thanks to its absolute majority in the Assembly they approved at the end of the year an amendment to a Bus Law that in practice forces the installation of any plate or badge in the building “The prior authorization” of the community and establishes that no “that may harm or generate confusion about the Royal Post Office as the headquarters of the Presidency” will be authorized.

It is precisely this law that challenges the department led by Ángel Víctor Torres, who considers it “incompatible with the constitutional distribution of powers”, in accordance with the report prepared by the Ministry to which Eldiario.es has had access. In this way, it points to the “armor” of the property that supposes the new Madrid rule in front, not only to the procedure of declaration of place of memory, but to the entire law of democratic memory in general. “The exercise of state powers in memory is not incompatible with the ordinary development of autonomous institutional functions or the use of real estate intended for it,” adds the text.

In line with the response to the requirement of the Community of Madrid that the Government approved in the Council of Ministers last January, the report indicates that “there is no direct relationship between the declaration” of the building as a place of memory “and the impairment of the autonomous competences ”. The executive then emphasized that the Ministry “has limited” to follow “the established procedure” in a law that has been “dictated based on the Constitution”, which consists, for the moment, in the initiation of the procedure.

For its part, the Madrid PP has appealed during these months to the various uses that the Royal Correos House has had – for example, was also the seat of the Ministry of the Interior during the Second Republic – to oppose frontally to the statement and ensure that ““ In the memory of Madrid and Spanish “the Puerta del Sol” linked “with the bells or with kilometer 0 and is already” a concord symbol for all. ” In addition, it defines as a “Aquelarre” the insistence of the government, which it accuses of trying to “stain the good name of the Community of Madrid.”

Pablo Alcántara: “It is uncomfortable for the Madrid Government to remember that its headquarters was a police torture center”



The DGS coordinated the police services throughout the State, not only in Madrid. And in their dungeons all kinds of physical and psychological torture were practiced. Victims and memorialist associations have been claiming for years that a plaque is installed that also tells this part of its past as with other events. And it is that the Royal Correos house already has three commemorative plates: one that commemorates the lifting of May 2, 1808, another in tribute to the victims of 11M and one last to the dead by the Covid pandemic.