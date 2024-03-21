In February 2021, the Ministry of Justice requested a report from the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) on the draft Criminal Procedure Law (Lecrim), approved by the Council of Ministers in November 2020. Three years later, the government of judges has not yet sent its opinion on this comprehensive reform of the criminal process which contemplates, among other changes, that the investigation of criminal cases be left in the hands of prosecutors. The Ministry of Justice has sent a letter to the CGPJ this week in which it highlights this delay and demands that the report be sent “in the course of this week.”

The ultimatum given by Justice confirms the intention of the Ministry headed by Félix Bolaños to accelerate the new Lecrim, one of the largest legal reforms designed in recent years and that will imply a turnaround in the criminal process. But to advance the processing, the report of the CGPJ is mandatory, whose mandate expired in December 2018, but which, while it remains in office, has among its main powers to report on the draft laws. Sources from the body indicate that the alternate president, Vicente Guilarte, plans to report in the plenary session this Thursday on the letter sent by Justice “to adopt the corresponding decisions”, predictably setting a date for the end of the work. The Council is not going to meet the deadline given by the Government, but the sources consulted indicate that the document, on which work began in March 2021, is very advanced and could be finished in a few weeks.

These sources admit the delay in drafting the text, but allege the complexity of the rule and the Government's hesitations with this law, promoted during Juan Carlos Campo's time in Justice, but which in the time of Pilar Llop was put into conflict. a drawer for several months. This slowdown led, according to the CGPJ, to park the report by mutual agreement with the Executive. The Ministry requested the opinion again in January 2022, and, in March of that year, the Council sent the preliminary draft to all the judges assigned to the criminal court rooms to obtain their opinion, and formed a technical working group. with three magistrates and added a new rapporteur to the five initially appointed to speed up the work. By then, the ministry had already granted several extensions requested by the Council for the delivery of the report, but in July 2022 it denied the last one requested.

The group of experts appointed to prepare the bases for the opinion wrote a first draft that, in general terms, endorsed the rule, although it warned, among other aspects, of the need to reform the statute of the Public Prosecutor's Office to expand its autonomy before putting it to the test. front of the investigation of criminal cases. This text was sent to the president of the body and the members on May 25, 2023 so that they could analyze it. Four days later, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced the call for elections for July 23. “Since the general elections were held, the Ministry of Justice had not sent, until this week, any indication in relation to the issuance of the report,” the Council alleges.

In the more than three years that have passed since Justice requested the Lecrim opinion from the CGPJ, the body, whose mandate expired in December 2018, has issued more than fifty reports on preliminary projects, royal decrees and other regulations, the most of them claimed after the criminal procedure law, the most far-reaching reform on which the Council has yet to make a mandatory ruling. The body has also finalized, in just over two months, an opinion requested by the Senate Board – where the PP has an absolute majority – on the proposed amnesty law, a rule whose processing does not require a report from the CGPJ. The Council entrusted this statement to two members, Wenceslao Olea, from the conservative sector, and Mar Cabrejas, progressives. The discrepancies between both have prevented them from agreeing on a single text, so each one has prepared their own and both will be subject to debate in the plenary session this Thursday. Members of both groups assume that the conservative majority will favor the approval of Olea's bill, which strongly opposes the amnesty and considers that it does not fit into the Constitution.

The same day that Justice requested the Lecrim report from the CGPJ for the first time, February 23, 2021, an identical request was sent to the Prosecutor's Office, whose ruling on the draft laws is also mandatory. Four months later, the Fiscal Council approved its opinion, which was more than 700 pages long and in which it warned of serious deficiencies in the law. This text led the then Minister Llop to create a working group to review the preliminary draft.

