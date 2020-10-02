The Department of Homeland Security instructed government officials to speak out on behalf of white teenager Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two protesters in the Kenosha protests. The idea was to create a friendly profile of the young sympathizer of the armed groups, who is accused of the double crime, in addition to the injuries suffered by a third person, during the organized rallies against police abuses after an agent shot the African American Jacob Blake in this town in Wisconsin.

According to an internal department document, federal employees of law enforcement agencies were ordered to make public comments sympathetic to Kyle Rittenhouse. The instructions, which have been leaked to the press, explicitly call for mentioning that the teenager “brought his rifle to the scene of the riots to help defend small business owners.

The memo, the content of which is still unclear whether it originated in the White House or in the National Security press office itself, includes advisories about the media for “incorrectly” labeling the Patriot Prayer group as racist, following clashes between members of this far-right association and protesters in Portland (Oregon).

Rittenhouse’s defense instructions also advised commenting that the armed teenager acted in self-defense and that he had been pursued and attacked by various rioters, something that the videos recorded by the witnesses contradict.

A fair trial



“Three former Homeland Security officials, two of whom worked for Republican administrations, have made it completely wrong for instructions to be distributed to law enforcement officials in order to comment on a case involving a particular individual and whose investigations have not yet concluded. Peter Boogaard, a Homeland Security spokesman with the Obama Administration, called the events “unheard of and incorrect.”

In its quest to create a pro-Rittenhouse tide, the report asks officials to say the teen is innocent until “proven guilty” and that he deserves a fair trial based on the facts, not just “those who support him. a certain narrative ».

The 17-year-old, charged with first degree double murder and shooting another person, traveled from his home in Antioch, Illinois to Kenosha on August 25 with an AR-15 style rifle, to join the Philosopherical armed groups with the intention of attacking members of peaceful protests against police violence. In his social networks he shows his support for Trump and the Police.