After Alberto Fernández communicated a new set of restrictions that, among other measures, established that bars and restaurants can only open “in open-air spaces” between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. until April 30, the Government made the “Emergency Assistance Program for the Gastronomic Sector”.

In order to mitigate the inevitable economic losses that gastronomic businesses will suffer from the impossibility of providing service at night, the Government established a sum of up to 18,000 pesos for independent workers in the Gastronomic Sector.

This was established through Resolution 201/2021, which was published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday and is signed by the Minister of Labor, Employment and Social Security of the Nation, Claudio Moroni.

To access the benefit, Article 3 of the document explains the conditions to be met by workersIndependent s framed in the Simplified Regime for Small Taxpayers (monotax) or in the Autonomous Work Regime.

In the first place, it is necessary “to have declared as main activity, as of March 12, 2020, before the AFIP” one of the following services achieved by the Program: restaurants and canteens with and without a show, fast food and places to sell food and drinks on the go, sale of beverages in bars and sale of food and beverages in establishments with table service and / or at counters.

Also food preparation services performed by or for street vendors, food preparation services for companies and events and, finally, canteens with exclusive attention to employees or students within companies or educational establishments.

On the other hand, to make the request to access the Program, “at least three payments to the corresponding independent work regime in the last three months” must also have been made, in addition to “presenting a variation in turnover of less than 20% in real terms for the period from April 1 to 20, 2021 and the same period of 2019 “.

“In the event that the date of registration for the corresponding independent work regime is after April 1, 2019, the present condition is excluded to access the benefit,” it is clarified.

Meanwhile, to access the benefit, workers will have to present the required documentation: “certificate of veracity of the information” detailed above in Article 3 and a “sworn statement” in which it is manifested “to be a taxable person of the obligation of the extraordinary contribution”.

The Assistance Program It will be valid for one month and may be extended whenever the prevention measures are extended. established by the Government on April 15.

Workers who want to register may do so through the web service of the Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP).

