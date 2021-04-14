The Government formalized this Wednesday the call for a plenary session of the National Salary Council with the aim of discussing a new floor for the Minimum, Vital and Mobile and the minimum and maximum amounts of unemployment benefit.

Through Resolution 1/2021 published in the Official Gazette, the Minister of Labor, Claudio Moroni, summoned businessmen and trade unionists to a virtual meeting, due to restrictions due to the pandemic, for April 27, at 15. The Executive aspires to agree to a 30% increase in the Minimum, Vital and Mobile Salary, which today stands at $ 21,600.

It is the first time that the Salary Council meets again six months after the last agreement and not after the usual twelve months of validity. In October of last year, the Government, businessmen and trade unionists agreed to an increase of 28 percent of the minimum wage – which at that time was $ 16,875 – in three tranches: 12 percent in October, 10 percent in December and 6 percent in March.

The Government’s intention is to equate salaries with the increase in inflation, which according to official projections will be around 29% as forecast in the 2021 Budget.

The agenda drawn up by the Minimum, Vital and Mobile Wage Commission established as first point the determination of the Minimum, Vital and Mobile Salary, within the framework of the provisions of Article 135, subsection a) of Law No. 24,013 and its amendments.

In the second point of the agenda, the determination of the minimum and maximum amounts of unemployment benefit, within the framework of the provisions of Article 135, subsection b) of Law No. 24,013 and its amendments, as published in the Official Gazette.