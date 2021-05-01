The government plans to compensate pensioners for the rise in inflation this year, which has exceeded the initial forecast. In January pensions rose 0.9% in accordance with the evolution then forecast by the Ministry of Economy for prices. But between March and April that scenario has completely changed. In fact, this last month the consumer price index (CPI) has risen by 2.2% and forecasts suggest that it will remain so until the end of the year. This leads the Executive to announce that Brussels will make “a compensatory payment for inflation in 2021 possibly higher than the 0.9% to which pensions have been revalued this year.”

The current mechanism for updating pensions is that at the beginning of the year they rise according to the expected inflation. This increase is reviewed at the end of the year by calculating the average inflation between December of the previous year and November and if the initial increase was below a compensation is paid to avoid the loss of purchasing power. This is what will happen in 2021, according to the Stability Plan sent this Friday to Brussels. And it does not seem that he is going to be wrong according to the forecasts of analysis houses such as Funcas. The study service of the old savings banks calculates that the average increase in prices during that period – December 2020 and November 2021 – will be 1.6%. In other words, it is most likely that in January 2022 pensioners will receive a pay compensatory in addition to the ordinary pension.

Changes in inflation come for various reasons. One of them is the increase in energy and electricity prices. Fuels are already trading at levels reached before the crisis. And that is what has caused the forecasts of a few months ago to not work.

This mechanism for updating pensions provisionally replaces that of 2013, which determined the annual evolution based on the financial situation of Social Security and which, given the large deficits in recent years, determined a minimum increase of 0.25% . The social and political pressure against this formula led in 2018 the Executive of the PP, the same one that had approved the 2013 mechanism, to suspend it and raise them by 1.5%. Subsequently, with the PSOE in government, the formula for expected inflation and the subsequent revision were recovered. And if the government’s plans are fulfilled, it will be the last time it will be applied.

Social Security is negotiating with unions and employers a new way to update pensions annually without losing purchasing power. This will consist of an annual increase based on past inflation. In other words, if one year prices rise 2% the following year, pensions would rise by that percentage. This is to ensure that pensions do not devalue, but also that they do not gain purchasing power when prices grow less than expected at the beginning of the year.