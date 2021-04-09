Through a statement sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, headed by Felipe Solá, the national government rejected “energetically” and “in the strongest terms” the implementation of “military maneuvers and the launching of missiles on illegitimately occupied Argentine territory for the United Kingdom ”.

These actions were classified as “Unjustified” and are considered a “show of force and a deliberate departure from the calls of the numerous resolutions of the United Nations and other international organizations” in which both Argentina and the United Kingdom were urged to resume negotiations to find a peaceful and definitive solution to the sovereignty dispute that involves both countries in the Question of the Malvinas Islands.

Given this, the Argentine government considered that it is “A threat to the entire region”, so he anticipated that will denounce the situation before the Secretary General of the United Nations and the Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization.

The British Foreign Office informed the Embassy in the United Kingdom that it would carry out in the next military exercises in the Falkland Islands area which will include the launch of missiles Rapier.

A file image taken on May 3, 2012 shows a British Royal Artillery soldier standing next to a Rapier missile defense system. Photo: AFP.

“Immediately after receiving the communication, the Argentine Government sent the British Government a strong protest note”, They assured from the Ministry.

“In its protest, the Argentine Government noted that the persistence of the United Kingdom in carrying out military exercises in the South Atlantic specifically contravenes resolution 31/49 of the United Nations General Assembly, which urges both parties (Argentina and the United Kingdom United) to refrain from adopting unilateral decisions that entail the introduction of changes in the situation while the Islands are going through the negotiation process recommended by it, ”the statement said.

It also adds that “the military presence, and the launching of missiles, also contradicts resolution 41/11 of the General Assembly (Zone of Peace and Cooperation in the South Atlantic) which, among other provisions, urges the States of all other regions , especially to the militarily important States, to scrupulously respect the South Atlantic region as a zone of peace and cooperation, in particular through the reduction and eventual elimination of their military presence in said region ”.

In that sense, they qualified the British action not only as unjustified but as “a threat to the entire region ”.

“The alleged defensive condition of the British military base in the South Atlantic is not only totally unjustified but also represents a threat to the entire region,” they expanded from the Foreign Ministry.

“Within the framework of the obligations and responsibilities of our country in terms of safety of navigation in the Southwest Atlantic, once accurate information is available on the date of the aforementioned launch, the Naval Hydrography Service will issue a nautical radio notice informing on the development of the exercise ”, they concluded.

