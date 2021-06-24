The Ministry of Internal Trade sanctioned the Santander and BBVA banks for $ 10 million for their responsibility in the protection of users against scams or bank fraud, and with $ 5 million Banco Supervielle for unfair terms.

The Directorate for Consumer Defense and Consumer Arbitration determined that Santander and BBVA “failed to comply with their obligation to guarantee security regarding the protection of personal data, accounts and financial interests of your customers “.

Faced with situations in which personal data and scams are violated within the financial system, banks were sanctioned for “not assume the responsibility that they deserve” in front of their users, indicated the agency.

BBVA and Santander were fined with the maximum penalty of $ 5 million each, established by the Consumer Defense Law.

Meanwhile, the Supervielle sanction was for “failure to comply with the obligation to inform, since the bank did not provide mechanisms for consumers to communicate, consult or complain regarding the products and services that they have contracted. “

The fine is also applied “for not providing the service in the conditions and modalities in which it was agreed upon when debiting the salary and social security accounts of its clients. sums of money for insurance and coverage services or medical assistance unsolicited, as well as for collecting sums of money for account maintenance “.

In addition, the bank was sanctioned “for debiting non-agreed charges” from consumers “forcing them to pronounce on the refusal to avoid their collection.”

How to beware of fraud

Bank fraud increased in recent months. Claims for these crimes went from 340 in the first quarter of 2020 to 1,312 in the same period this year.

The Secretary of Commerce prepared a series of tips to avoid falling victim to bank scams:

1. If you receive a notice about an alleged error when making a bank transfer, you should not reply to these messages. If you have any questions, you should contact the bank by phone. It must be the customer who calls and never accept a call supposedly originating from the entity. It is a new illegal practice detected that simulates an error in a bank transfer for the purchase of a good offered.

2. You should never go to an ATM, open the app or access home banking when you receive it. a call supposedly from the bank. The customer must be the originator of the call.

3. Do not provide any personal data (users, codes, passwords, pin, Social Security Code, Token Code, original ID or photocopy, photo, or any type of data) by phone, email, social network, WhatsApp or text message.

Four. Do not enter personal data on sites using links that arrive by email as they could be fraudulent. Be especially careful with suspicious links and always make sure you are on the legitimate page before entering any login information. Read each email received carefully.

5. Use strong passwords mixing uppercase, lowercase and numbers. They have to be easy to remember but difficult for other people to guess. Do not use the same password for different applications, accounts, platforms or sites.

6. Do not use public equipment or from third parties to access applications, social networks or personal accounts.

7. Do not use public wi-fi networks to access sites that require passwords.

8. Keep the browser updated, the operating system of the computers and applications (it is recommended to remove those that are not used).

9. Learn to differentiate a true profile from a false one on social networks. Legitimate profiles have a blue tick of authenticity. Fake profiles generally only have very recent posts and few followers. If a fake profile is detected, the account can be reported as spam.

10. You should always take a minute before acting. Those who carry out this type of scams appeal to emotions, carelessness and urgencies.

To file claims for products or services purchased when companies do not provide an adequate solution, you can enter this site or contact the free phone number 0800 666 1518, email: consultations@consumidor.gob.ar and Twitter @DNDConsumidor.

NE