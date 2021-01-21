The Government sanctioned this Thursday with a fine of $ 2.5 million to the cosmetics and skin care products company Nu Skin for spreading “misleading or misleading” advertising.

The sanction was determined after the Undersecretary of Actions for the Defense of Consumers verified that the company failed to comply with the duty to provide truthful and objective information about the products it sells.

The resolution establishes that the firm Nu Skin Argentina INC violated article 4 of Law 24,240 on Consumer Defense by not having provided true, clear and detailed information after promising “a full life and a feeling of youth” using stereotyped beauty patterns to promote their products that assimilate health with aesthetics.

In the resolution, the agency considered that the advertising of the company, then, generates a false concept that those who do not comply with these standards may have health complications and different conditions.

The advertisements for these products at no time specify the specific health benefits they bring.

Furthermore, Anmat Provision No. 4980/2005 establishes the prohibition of advertising messages for over-the-counter medicinal specialties that cause fear or anguish, suggesting that a person’s health will be affected in the event of not using the product.

In May of last year, the National Secretary of Internal Commerce also charged the company with providing “false and misleading” information for the promotion and sale of its products. The company defended itself in a statement, highlighting the integrity of its business model and the quality of its products.

With information from Télam

AFG