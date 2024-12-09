Forty days after the catastrophic DANA that devastated the Mediterranean coast of the peninsula, leaving 222 fatalities in its wake in the Valencian Community alone, the Valencia Cathedral hosts this Monday afternoon the funeral mass for all the victims and their families, organized by the Archbishopric and presided over by the Kings.

An event that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, is not expected to attend, and to which initially no member of the Council of Ministers was going to attend either, as reflected in the agenda published by La Moncloa last Sunday. Finally, the Government confirms that the first vice president and Minister of Finance will be present, Maria Jesus Montero; the Minister of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, Ángel Víctor Torres and the Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities, Diana Morantin addition to the Government delegate in Valencia, Pilar Bernabé.

An announcement that was formalized during the morning after there was speculation about a possible sit-in of the Executive as attendance at mass does not appear on the agenda of any member of the Government. Already last week sources from Moncloa assured that since it is a funeral mass sponsored by the Archbishopric of Valencia, it is not a State funeral. Although they will participate in it, Moncloa’s plans are to hold “when the right time comes” a civil event to honor the deceased organized together with the affected communities. reports Toni Jiménez.

They will also attend the funeral mass the president of the GeneralitatCarlos Mazón; the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.









The event will begin at 7:00 p.m. this Monday in the cathedral and will be officiated by the archbishop, Enrique Benavent. In addition, it will be broadcast on regional public television À Punt. Likewise, the Archdiocese of Valencia has made available to the families of the fatal victims of DANA bus transportation from the municipalities affected by the storm, so that it is possible for them to go, since many do not have their own vehicle after what happened nor is there easy public transportation.