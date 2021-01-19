The Minister of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, during the press conference after the Council of Ministers. EUROPA PRESS / E. Vine. POOL / Europa Press

The fourth vice president of the Government and minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, has calculated between 4 and 10 euros the rise in the electricity bill for consumers under the regulated rate (PVPC) for “the exceptional” situation caused by the storm ‘Filomena’ and the cold wave, and has predicted that the price of electricity will fall in the next month of February more than 35% and in the second quarter of this year up to 45% compared to the maximums recorded by the storm.

At a press conference after the Council of Ministers, Ribera predicted that by 2022 and 2023, due to the massive entry of renewables into the system, the prices of the Spanish energy market will be below other traditionally cheaper ones, “such as the German or the French ”. In any case, given the social alarm generated by the rise in electricity due to the meteorological conditions produced by the storm, he considered it necessary to “distance himself” to assess the behavior of the electricity bill, since “an isolated data that causes us concern it may distort the overall photo ”.

In this sense, he recalled that the electricity price formation system in Spain is identical to that used by the rest of the countries of the European Union, based on a marginalist model in which “the price is set by the marginal megawatt, the last that enters the system ”. Therefore, he stressed that “there may be fluctuations from one day to another, in hours, or from one month to another, but the important thing is to be able to see the trend.” In addition, the fourth vice president indicated that this episode of rise in the price of electricity only affects the 10.7 million users covered by the regulated tariff, since the rest of the homes in the free market “are indifferent”, since that your receipt depends on the agreement you have reached with your trading company, generally for one year.

Similarly, Ribera valued the measures adopted by the Government since 2018 in the regulatory aspect, which have made it possible to reduce the cost of electricity in that period by 40%, with savings in the bill of around 17% – some 120 euros a year. In addition, he added that the evolution of the CPI, with a negative behavior, confirms this trend that the price of energy “has been getting cheaper since 2018 and has had a positive impact on the competitiveness of the economy.”

Likewise, he also pointed out the measures implemented by the Executive to protect vulnerable consumers, such as the National Strategy against Energy Poverty or the social electricity and thermal bonds, which at the end of last year reached 1,297 and 1,217 million beneficiaries , respectively.

Raise the butane bottle

This Tuesday the maximum price of the 12.5 kilogram butane cylinder has also risen, which increases by 4.89%, to 13.30 euros, thus adding its second consecutive rise. Thus, the price of the cylinder adds an increase of 10% since September. According to sources from the department headed by Teresa Ribera, the increase is due to the rise in the international price of raw materials (+ 16.85%) and transport (+ 36.17%). The bimonthly revision of the cylinder price is subject to these parameters and to the exchange rate of the euro against the dollar and the oscillation is limited to 5%.

This rise is in addition to that of almost 4.9% in November, which was registered after the downward revisions of the previous months. In the previous months, the bimonthly reviews that resulted in price increases were suspended, in accordance with the Government’s decision not to apply these increases to mitigate the economic impact of the covid-19 pandemic. Despite this increase, the price of the bottle is below the price set before the start of the state of alarm in March, since in January 2020 its price was set at 13.37 euros.

Currently, in Spain 68 million LPG containers of different capacities are consumed, of which 53 million are subject to the maximum regulated price (78%). From 2009 to 2018, the total consumption of bottled LPG has decreased by 20%.